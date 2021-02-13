US congressional panel to hear from postal service officials on finance





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top postal officials are due to testify before a U.S. Congressional panel on February 24, as lawmakers consider fixing the finances of the U.S. Postal Service.

FILE PHOTO: A US Postal Service truck is pictured in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York, USA July 30, 2020. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

The hearing will consider legislative proposals to put the postal service on a more sustainable financial footing, said Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Deocrat who chairs the committee and senior Republican Representative James Comer.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who was appointed postmaster last year by the USPS board of directors, has agreed to testify before the Oversight Committee and House reform, said his spokesperson.

Ron Bloom, a former Obama administration official elected as the new chairman of the US Postal Board of Governors on Friday, confirmed on Friday that he would also testify.

DeJoy came under heavy criticism for making service changes that delayed deliveries, so he put them on hold ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Still, complaints of slow deliveries continued.

We have to recognize that during this peak season we did not meet our service targets. Too many Americans have had to wait weeks for major mail and package deliveries, DeJoy said on Tuesday, apologizing to customers.

American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein, also ready to testify, said the USPS will soon introduce a 10-year plan that has had little or no input from postal workers to date. or customers.

USPS reported $ 318 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec.31, delivering a record 1.1 billion packages for the holiday season, while first-class mail revenue fell by $ 177 million .

The USPS reported net losses totaling $ 86.7 billion from 2007 to 2020. One reason for the red ink is that Congress passed legislation in 2006 requiring the USPS to pre-fund more than $ 120 billion in health care and retiree pensions. The unions have called the demand an unfair burden that other companies do not share.

DeJoy warned Tuesday that the USPS faces massive projected losses amid declining mail volumes. He warned that unless service, reliability, and cost improve USPS ‘ability to deliver to all 161 million American homes, and our relevance diminished.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Edited by David Gregorio

