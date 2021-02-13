36th Americas Cup: Luna Rosa wins 2 wins in INEOS TEAM UK in PRADA Cup Final | Sailing news





By Emma Thurston

Sir Ben Ainslie, captain and captain of INEOS TEAM UK, said, “Nothing has changed for them,” despite two defeats in the opening race of the PRADA Cup Final.

Unbeaten at the PRADA Cup Round Robins, British attire endured one of a narrower defeat and a larger margin at the start of the 1-7 Lose series on Saturday.

The race conditions have changed a lot from the last time the two remaining challengers met as the winds remained lower and Course A was chosen by the race management.

INEOS TEAM UK returned to the race for the first time in the last 20 days after using it to develop and improve the race boat BRITANNIA.

Ainslie’s attire earned that time by directly advancing to the PRADA Cup finals in Round Robins, and they believed that Britannia’s departure from the water for development did not interfere with them.

“I think we [sail enough]. We wanted to make some changes to the boat to get more performance. “Ainslie said at a press conference after the race.

“That’s a trade-off between barn time and time on the water. It’s the balance we always try and strive to be right.

PRADA Cup Final-Race Summary Race 1 Race 2 Course A Course A Current: 0.1 knots @ 205 Current: 0.4 knots @ 192 Wind: 6-9kts 050 degrees Wind: 14-17kts 070 degrees Winner: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (ITA) 1 : 52 Winner: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (ITA) 0:26

“The Italians sailed really well for both races today. In the first race, I think it’s a case where one ship can get out of the water and the other can’t.

“The second was a really close race and they got a little better than us.”

Credit to them, but we need to keep pushing. Nothing really has changed for us. We have to win 7 more races. We have to try to get the ship to go faster and sail better.

In America’s Cup, a free start is always a must for racing. At the exact moment when the time reaches 0:00, it’s a two-minute period in which teams get together and get ready to cross the starting line.

Ainslie, like Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s co-pilot Jimmy Spithill, is known for aggressive racing, but INEOS TEAM UK’s departure in the first race on Saturday was influenced by the wind.

With the wind about 7 to 8 knots and the previous race up in their late teens, INEOS TEAM UK fell off the foil on the first tack after entering the starting box.

While INEOS TEAM UK was on the water for 30 seconds, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli lost at pace towards the starting line. The Italians hit it, ran away, developed their dominance, and never gave up their lead.

One boat could fall off the foil and the other couldn’t. What it is, we must do the best we can in terms and keep pushing.

As the wind continued to blow, the second race of the day became a completely different competition. The course remained the same, but wind conditions have risen considerably, with around 15 to 16 knots.

With these 75-foot mono holes, higher-level wind speed facilities fail and eventually force the outfits to compete with each other and sail off the edge.

This time both teams had a higher octane pre-start in order to get the best route through the starting line and force the other team to an undesired position.

The two together crossed the starting line and had similar speeds, and they decided to choose the other side of the race course.

2:47 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli has shown tremendous speed to win the second race of the PRADA Cup Final.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli had a tremendous pace to win the second race of the PRADA Cup Final.

The Italian team took first place by 11 seconds as the two teams engaged in animated onboard communication, as the two high-quality outfits pushed each other to the limit.

As the six-legged race continued, the Italians tried to keep a bit of pace in their arsenal. The result was a 450m lead on the final leg and a second victory by 26 seconds.

Ok, good effort. It wasn’t possible today. Let’s keep pushing.

Francesco Bruni said, “We have to keep focusing on the next race. It’s only 2 points. This is the longest series so far, and we have to think about it every day, race by race.”

“The boats’ performance was very close in the second race if we took the first race that we clearly won at first. I think we’ll see a lot of close races. So we won. I will think about the race.”

