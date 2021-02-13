Less than a third of UK doctors feel protected from Covid in a workplace survey | Doctors





According to a survey, less than a third (28%) of UK doctors believe they are fully protected from coronavirus at work.

A poll by the British Medical Association (BMA) found that it has declined since July, when 41% of doctors said they were protected.

Rob Harwood, Chairman of the BMA Consultant Committee, said that no one should go to work in an unsafe condition, but these findings seem like our doctors are doing it nationwide and this is a terrible prosecution.

He added: Concerns should not arise that it is appropriate to protect themselves from the virus in 21st century healthcare in order to care for patients with many serious illnesses and in need of complex treatment.

BMA has been conducting regular surveys of doctors across the UK since April to learn their experiences. It’s almost impossible to understand the mental pain that frontline workers suffer from the stress of getting through this epidemic, but it’s time to try, Harwood said.

A separate study found that nearly half of doctors who worked under high pressure during the first wave of coronavirus face constant pain. Based on responses from more than 5,400 doctors in the UK and Ireland, the study found that 45% reported psychological distress when the pandemic reached its initial peak in 2020.

Researchers at the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) and psychologists at the University of Bath looked at emergency, anesthesia, and intensive care unit experts at and after the peak of the first wave of infection last year.

Of the 34,188 people working in the field, 16% totaled 5,440 doctors responded to the first survey, 3,896 responded to the top survey and 3,079 responded to the third survey.

Harwood said governments and employers need to develop a reliable and practical action plan to repair the damage done to the trust of employees and to ensure that NHS employees receive the care and attention they need and provide what they need to their patients. .

BMA is urging more protective face masks, increased access to Covid secure relaxation facilities, and allowing doctors to take vacations they have not yet taken.

The union said the number of doctors receiving support from wellness services and contacting the 24-hour helpline is steadily increasing.

