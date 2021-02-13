US Senators Push Biden Administration Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sanctions





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two U.S. Senators have urged President Joe Biden to ensure the implementation of sanctions adopted in January aimed at shutting down the Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a spokesperson for the Department of State reiterated Friday as a bad deal in Europe.

FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic to the entrance to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline landing facility in Lubmin, Germany September 10, 2020. REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke / File Photo / File Photo

Senators Jim Risch, a Republican, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, urged the State Department not to delay the release of a report to Congress required under sanctions enacted in the annual government policy bill. defense, which they said was due on February 16.

The report will identify the companies involved in the construction, insurance and auditing of Nord Stream 2. The law requires that sanctions be imposed on listed companies.

We look forward to working with you to end this dangerous project, the senators said in the letter, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

The letter referred to press reports that the German government made an offer that would force the United States to disregard the sanctions imposed by law, without giving details. Reuters did not confirm the information.

Russian state gas company Gazprom is rushing to complete the $ 11 billion project to bring natural gas to Europe via Germany before new US sanctions are implemented. The company expects the project to be completed this year.

Work on the project came to a halt for a year after Washington imposed sanctions at the end of 2019.

Nord Stream 2 is over 90% complete, but requires delicate additional work in the deep waters of the Baltic Sea off Denmark, where unexploded bombs from WWII lie on the seabed.

The United States, which has opposed the project since the days of former President Barack Obama, says the project would increase Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic and political influence in Europe.

The pipeline would bypass Ukraine, Slovakia and other countries, depriving them of lucrative transit rights.

The project became even more politicized after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned in August in Siberia and flown to Germany for treatment, was jailed by Russia last week.

The Trump administration has pushed US exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, as an alternative for Europe to Russian gas. Russia, Germany and Nord Stream 2, a consortium of Gazprom and several Western companies, say the project is all about trade.

DIVIDE EUROPE

The State Department has not said when it will release the report.

It’s a bad deal because it divides Europe, it exposes Ukraine and Central Europe to Russian manipulation, it goes against the energy and security objectives declared by Europe, said Ned Price , State Department spokesperson, to reporters.

But Price said sanctions are just one of many tools and the department will work closely with its allies and partners to strengthen European energy security and guard against predatory behavior.

When asked if the department intends to meet the February 16 deadline, Price said he is committed to working with Congress to ensure lawmakers have the information they have. need in the shortest possible time that we are able to provide.

Supporters of the Nord Stream 2 sanctions said Congress would continue to push the administration on the issue.

Several companies, including Zurich Insurance Group, one of 20 insurers in a consortium backing the pipeline, have already abandoned the project for fear of US sanctions.

Congress knows who these companies are and will push back if they are not included in the report, said Daniel Vajdich, president of Yorktown Solutions, a lobbying group.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; additional reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos