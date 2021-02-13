U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart to resign February 28





CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) U.S. attorney Mike Stuart announced on Friday that he would step down on February 28.

Stuart, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, offered his letter of resignation to President Joe Biden.

Here is the full letter from a press release sent by Stuart:

President Biden:

At your request, I hereby offer my resignation as United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, which resignation will take effect at 11:59 p.m. EST on February 28, 2021.

I had the honor of serving as the United States Attorney, especially because he served the people of West Virginia. I had a love affair with the people of West Virginia from my first breath. It is a love story that will continue until my last breath and until I rest in the radiance of the divine creation of these country roads.

As the son and grandson of coal miners and as a West Virginian whose family lived in these hills and howls long before the founding of the state, I have been fortunate enough to stand on the shoulders of giants – dedicated, hard-working western virgins – who made it possible for this son of a coal miner to become an attorney for the United States. My family is my inspiration and testament to the greatness of this remarkable country – family members like my grandmothers Opal (yes I had a Grandma Opal) and Virginia and my personal heroes, my mom and dad . I am deeply grateful to the generations of my family whose blood, toil, tears and sweat made my accomplishment possible.

My years as a United States attorney have been a period of remarkable and historic success. I stayed focused on the opioid epidemic and its path of destruction across the mountain state. There is not a city or town, not a school or a church, not a street or a house in the Southern District of West Virginia that has not been personally affected. Every day in my pocket I carry photos of the victims of the opioid crisis – beautiful young victims of an evil plague. It is the faces of these images that truly haunt me in the silence of the darkness of the night. I have embraced moms and dads to the point of their grief. As a father and husband, I feel the pain of many as we mourn the loss of too many lives.

My accomplishments as a United States Attorney are too numerous to show in this resignation letter, but I assure you that I am incredibly proud of the remarkable efforts of my team and law enforcement partners. Success comes from the team, a remarkable team, as capable as any team in the country.

During my tenure,

Confidence has been restored in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, a court of critical importance to commerce and the people of West Virginia.

A region was made safer and a city inspired for greater collective action following the largest law enforcement operation in West Virginia state history, Operation Saigon Sunset.

The most vulnerable population and victims of elder fraud and elder scams have been defended like never before, not least thanks to the largest elder fraud pullout in West Virginia history with victims crossing the world.

A landmark agreement under U.S. Disability Act between the Department of Justice and the State of West Virginia to expand and improve home and community mental health services statewide to to better meet the needs of children.

The operations of the United States Prosecutor’s Office were rebuilt with the largest expansion of staff and attorneys in the history of the district while achieving collections that far exceeded our proper operating budget.

The Back the Blue license plate has been established, a license plate in which the plate # 0001 will adorn my personal vehicle forever.

Relationships and partnerships between law enforcement and policy makers at the federal, state and local levels have been strengthened to historic levels.

As I prepare to leave the building and my public service as a member of the Department of Justice, it would not be appropriate without thanking some remarkable officials:

The attorneys and staff who serve the United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia are truly some of the best in the country. During my tenure, I was fortunate to be able to recruit some of the best team members from all nations, from California to Massachusetts and everywhere in between. My goal was to bring together the best. In this regard, I exceeded my target. The people of West Virginia should be very proud of the remarkable individuals who make up the corridors of my operations from Huntington to Bluefield. I am proud of each of them. None of the successes I can claim would have been possible without my remarkable team.

The men and women of the police are real heroes who walk among us. I will forever be inspired by their daily work to stand up for all of us. These guardians of justice are rushing

in danger as we flee. Underpaid, too often looked down upon and too often the target of those who would harm us, I am deeply grateful to them for all they do on behalf of each of us. May God bless and protect each of them in their protection of each of us.

I would like to thank President Trump for his confidence in appointing me to this post. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity. I served as best I could without concern for politics or self-interest. I served each day with a sense of urgency with one simple goal in mind – to be an impartial and fair prosecutor in the administration of justice.

Finally, I want to thank my wife, Katrina, and my daughters, Isabella and Audrey, for their unconditional love and support throughout my tenure as the United States attorney. I would be lying if I told you that my greatest honor was to serve in my current role. I have been fortunate enough to receive three highest honors – that day in July almost twenty-five years ago when Katrina said yes, and those two days when the greatest gifts of my life came to a mom. and to a worshiping daddy.

I am one of the luckiest people in the world. My life has been a life of repeated blessings. If my life were to end today, I would die a man far more blessed than he deserves.

President Biden, I wish you the best of luck in leading this great nation. We are truly the greatest nation in human history. If I can help you, please do not hesitate to call on me.

May God bless the great state of West Virginia and the United States of America.

