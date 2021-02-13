What about UK apparel shopping now after the death of Topshop owner Arcadia? | business





Sir Philip Greens fashion empire Arcadia is no longer leaving 500 stores sculpted by online retailers with well-known brands including Topshop.

Sales of the last three busy streets Dorothy Perkins, Wallace and Burton to Boohoo have been confirmed this week. It completed the dismantling of Arcadia, which was the last vestige of the Burton Group, built by 20th-century retail pioneer Sir Montague Burton, owned by Greens.

Its apocalypse raises big questions about the future of clothing shopping in England. People will be very shocked when they return to the busy streets, says Jane Shepherdson, who was the earliest brand director of Topshop and was the most influential woman in the UK retail industry.

She adds that people didn’t realize what it might look like. Many things have disappeared when you think about the downtown area.

Store closure chart

According to the local data company, the closure of Arcadia stores leads to the closure of hundreds of clothing stores last year, along with fashion stores, after the most common type of retail store closing in the first half of 2020, the bet and mobile phone stores.

what’s the problem?

Real retailers have been hit by a combination of changing habits, rising costs, widespread economic problems and the coronavirus pandemic. In the past few years, names like Mothercare, Karen Millen, Toys R Us, Maplin and Poundworld have disappeared from the busy streets of England.

By habit, shoppers are turning to online purchases. Companies like Amazon have an unfair advantage because they have lower business rate bills, which saves money and allows online retailers to get shoppers at lower prices. The business rate is a tax based on the value of commercial real estate and is levied on existing retailers with physical stores.

At the same time, more people are moving away from buying “things” by paying rent instead of living and living in smaller houses. Economic uncertainty has also slowed the housing market and linked home renovations. These pressures have arisen, in part, as rising labor and product costs from Brexit and the coronavirus are consistent with economic and political uncertainties that have undermined consumer confidence.

What kind of help do retailers need?

High-distance retailers want governments to change their business rates to increase the tax burden on online players and to adapt faster to fast-changing markets. They also want more political certainty as the potential of the no-deal Brexit not only incurs additional costs for stockpiling some of the goods, but is also unsure about the impact of tariffs at the end of 2020. Retailers also want more investment in town centers. Not only do they adapt to changing trends, they say they are putting off shoppers by cutting high parking fees.

What is the government doing?

In Queen’s speech in December 2019, the government announced plans to further reform business interest rates, including more frequent revaluations, and increase discounts for small retailers, pubs, cinemas and music venues from 1/3 to 50% . It has also raised a 675m “Future Street Fund”, which will allow local councils to bid up to 25m for regeneration projects such as renovating local historic buildings and improving traffic connections. The fund will also pay for the creation of a High Street Task Force to provide expertise and practical support to the region.

Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Europe

The Covid-19 crisis has had a dramatic impact on spending in 2020. Clothing and footwear sales fell by a quarter, and more than half of the 40 billion shoppers spent for the first time were online.

When the lockdown ends, the balance of power will return to physical stores, but analysts at retail consulting firm GlobalData expect the epidemic to be less than 30% while over 40% of fashion and footwear will continue to be bought online.

Old chain stores with large storefronts that have not invested enough in courier and online channels have suffered the most from a drastic change in shopping habits.

Green acquired Arcadia Group for 850m in 2002 and paid 1.2 billion dividends three years later, which remains one of the largest salaries in the history of the enterprise, and the company has less to invest in coping with the event.

At the time, Green was able to boast a 10% rise in revenue and Topshop’s global brand outlook in a fashion empire with 2,000 outlets. When Arcadia went into management last year, when Arcadia suffered losses, the store property was cut to 500 stores and top shops, but it was once the shadow of an IT girl.

Arcadia Group history

When Sir Philip Green acquired Arcadia, a retail group of brands like Topshop and Wallis, in 2002, he was already known as the king of central England.

Green gained fortune by dissolving Sears, a group that once owned the Freemans catalog and Miss Selfridge, before taking over BHS in 2000. In 2005, his family collected 1.2 billion dividends from Arcadia and became a pseudonym. British history.

But in 2006, Topshop’s top fashion brand, Jane Shepherdson, left amid rumors that the women who put the brand on the Fashion A list weren’t happy with the Greens management style. Her exit came as Topshop teamed up with Kate Moss.

The Croydon-born model helped Topshops expand into the United States in 2009, when Green promised to build a $1 billion business. Three years later, American private equity firm Leonard Green bought a 25% stake in Topshop for a reported 350m.

However, Topshop and other brands from Arcadias were slow to adapt to online shopping, and competition from cheaper competitors including Asos, H&M, and Primark grew fierce. As sales declined, the group pension deficit increased. The collapse of BHS in 2016, shortly after Green sold it to a serial bankrupt for 1, undermined his reputation.

Arcadia recently bought almost nothing of Topshop’s Leonard Greens stake. The group warned that it could collapse if the landlord doesn’t support a rescue plan that closes 50 stores and cuts rents. The plan was approved after promising the landlord a 20% stake in the sale of the business. The Green family also pledged to provide 100m for the sick pension plan.

Sarah Butler

Photo: David M Benett/Getty Images Europe

Montague Burton would be spinning in his grave, says Stuart Rose, former president of Marks & Spencer who sold the then-listed Arcadia to Green. No brand has the right to live forever, but it may have been more mature than ever. That’s a sad end.

But claiming that retail is facing an existential crisis from COVID-19 is forgetting about previous shocks like the 2008 banking crisis and the inflationary crisis of the 1970s and 80s, Rose says.

During every eruption there was a shake, and most of what happened, he explains, was that the weak died and the strong survived.

Probably no more large shopping malls will be built and there will be fewer shops in the downtown area of ​​the future, but Rose says people will not stop shopping.

Arcadia and Debenhams went, but the rest will probably be fine as they will probably do more.

Arcadia’s sculpture led online fashion retailer Asos to buy Topman and Miss Selfridge at 330m and Topshop, considered the crown jewel. Boohoo paid $25 million for the Arcadias Lesser brand trio.

Boohoo acquired Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton at 25.2. Photo: Carl Court/PA

Manchester-based Boohoo recently bought the name Debenhams, and has re-cut an army of 124 stores and 12,000 store employees. It was also part of the Burton Group, which was once an FTSE 100 company.

Debenhams may disappear from the busy streets, but rival chain John Lewis says the store plays an important role, especially when it comes to fashion, with shoppers heading to the store for advice from personal stylists.

What kind of pleasure will come when you visit our favorite store. Jo Bennett, head of women’s clothing at John Lewiss, says customers love to physically look around their clothes and shoes as they get dressed. Many of us are looking forward to going out and shopping again.

Aside from the terrible job loss, some of the brands disappearing from the busy streets weren’t enough for what we needed now and they usually made white men rich. A lot of people got rich by doing things that weren’t exactly great. I think we will see less.

An online-only deal for the Arcadias brand otherwise Portas believes that teens and twenties still want to buy clothes in the store.

Mary Portas, retail consultant and broadcaster. Photo: Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

They don’t want something monotonous, Portas points to busy stores with streetwear brands like Supreme. They have a cultural resonance and relevance to what is happening today. They put the soul into a physical space and that’s what we need to do.

Shepherdson agrees that high-end retailers should step up their games to attract shoppers after the pandemic.

She explained to fashion enthusiasts that part of the thrill is seeing the clothes others are wearing, adding that I myself love the store.

Moss Bowl stalls and shops at Westfield Shopping Center in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA

Online shopping is really boring. I want instant gratification. I can’t believe that people still don’t love the social aspect.

Due to the shift to online shopping, there are so many stores in the UK and it is estimated that there will be 25% more retail space than needed even after the pandemic massacre.

In the future, fashion shops may be less trendy in cities and downtown areas, but analysts believe that many will be closer to home as it appears to be a permanent transition to working from home.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Lorna Hall, head of fashion insights at WGSN, says that if more money was spent locally, you could re-imagine what a local downtown area would look like.

The darkest time for British banking policymakers to predict that Britons will spend massive amounts if the restrictions are lifted is just before dawn.

I think there is a suppressed demand because people are saving money and wanting to get out. There is a limit to the amount you want to browse through other bloody websites.

