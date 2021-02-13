CDC issues new guidelines for reopening schools in US





U.S. schools can safely reopen without teachers being vaccinated as long as masks are worn and students stay six feet from each other when possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The U.S. public health authority on Friday revealed its new guidelines on how schools can safely reopen with in-person classes, even though coronavirus cases remain high across much of the country.

Schools in many parts of the United States have remained closed fully or partially since the start of the pandemic, as high levels of infection discouraged school districts and teacher unions from allowing in-person instruction.

Joe Biden, the US president, has promised to open most public schools within the first 100 days – although the White House clarified this week that a school would be considered open even if it only taught in person. one day a week.

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said on Friday that US states should prioritize vaccinating teachers. But she added that a safe reopening was possible even without vaccination if schools took sufficient mitigation measures.

Walensky said: “Science also shows us that K-12 [primary and secondary] schools that implemented strict mitigation strategies were able to safely open in-person classes and remain open. And today’s operational strategy provides the roadmap to get there safely. “

The question of whether schools should open has become one of the most politically difficult aspects of the US response to the pandemic. Teacher unions have argued that in-person teaching will put them at unnecessary risk, while public health scientists have pointed to growing evidence that schools are not major contributors to the spread of disease.

According to the most recent figures from Burbio, a school events app that collects data on reopens, only 40% of American children attend schools that teach in person every day. Just over 35 percent are in schools that still operate entirely online.

Earlier this week, Walensky said vaccinating staff was not a prerequisite for a safe reopening. The White House insisted while she was speaking in her personal capacity, sparking speculation about divisions within the Biden administration over how to approach the issue.

Official guidelines from Friday suggest those divisions may have now been healed.

The announcement was also welcomed by one of the country’s largest teachers’ unions, a sign that the administration has its backing.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said in a statement, “Today the CDC met the fear of the pandemic with facts and evidence. For the first time since the start of this pandemic, we have a rigorous, science-based roadmap that our members can use to fight for a safe reopening.

According to the guidelines, schools can safely open in districts with a low case count, as long as everyone wears a face mask. But if the levels are as high as they are now in 90% of US counties, children should be kept six feet from each other if possible, and school sports should be reduced.

The CDC also recommends regular hand washing, good ventilation, and quick contact tracing if cases do arise in schools. However, all of these recommendations remain recommendations and the final decisions on whether to reopen schools will be made by national or local school boards, alongside the schools themselves.

