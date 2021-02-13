Announcement of new vaccine intake plan





Ministers and NHS Startup Plans to Promote Vaccine Intake in All Communities A planning plan, based on a successful and spreading regional initiative, will set best practices and help vaccinators and local leaders get involved in the community. Gives first jab to all top 4 priority groups

The COVID-19 Vaccination Intake Plan, announced today (Saturday, February 13), establishes how the government and NHS England work with heads of public health, charity and religious sectors to increase vaccine intake and ensure equal access.

Evidence released to date has shown the important role of health and social work staff and community leaders in providing advice and information to the community.

According to data released today, similar vaccine programs have achieved an absorption rate of 75%, but so far the COVID-19 vaccine program has exceeded expectations with people over 75 absorbing 93%. Our goal is to achieve the maximum possible utilization in all other groups.

Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

We’ve seen amazing public reactions to the vaccine program so far and we’ll be giving everyone a jab to our top priority group by February 15th.

We know that some groups are more hesitant to get a jab, or have more physical and mental barriers that prevent them from approaching when provided.

Every time you get shot in your arm, you can defeat this terrible virus. That’s why we’re working with the people who know the community best to ensure that as many people as possible get life-saving vaccinations, we’re planning to ensure that everyone is protected equally.

The plan highlights the work being done at the local and national level to ensure that certain groups, including people with mental illness or without a fixed address, have access to the information and advice they need to make vaccination decisions.

Based on work already underway to reach a more hesitant audience, including translating vaccine resources into more than 13 languages, the plan will help the NHS bring everyone, especially minorities, homeless, asylum seekers and disabilities.

Community leaders need to make it clear that they don’t need an NHS number to get a jab and there are many vaccination locations across the country people can go to. Currently, over 98% of the UK population lives within 10 miles of the vaccination site.

The absorption plan establishes best-in-class real-world examples of community-led engagement to improve the uptake of vaccines that other regions may replicate. These include:

GP Federation for Better Care launches a community member-made mobile vaccination service in Crawley to reach people who are at home or on the move. OneSlough Partnership has created a social media resource to educate the vaccine community champions and dispel the vaccine myth. Promoting vaccine intake within the community. The Bradford Council and Race Equality Network are based on established groups and events such as the service of being friends as a forum for asking and sharing information about virtual women’s exercise classes and vaccinations. NHS England and NHS Improvement produced short films. It provides accessible information for people with learning disabilities, including autism, what the vaccine is, how the vaccine is made, and how to decide whether to get vaccinated. The branch manager at MiHomecare, a home care provider in North London, said that her staff was initially vaccinated, so she shared a video of her. Workplace social media and WhatsApp groups were vaccinated. This has resulted in a noticeable increase in employee vaccine intake.

Regional initiatives are also being strengthened by national assistance programs. The Community Champions initiative, which recently received 23 million sponsorships, is helping 60 regional councils fund local engagement with groups including seniors, people with disabilities and people of minority backgrounds.

NHS England and PHE are working with Rethink Mental Illness to create communications materials aimed at overcoming barriers and addressing common causes of concern faced by people with serious mental illness or learning disabilities and autism.

The new Vaccine Equality Committee, headed by NHS England and NHS Improvement, advises and guides the distribution of vaccines with national representatives from government departments and associations of public health directors, local authorities, fire and police services and third-sector agencies. Programs dealing with inequality.

The plans announced today are based on the UK COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Plan announced on January 11th, which provides details on vaccine investment and supply and operations of vaccination sites across the country.

Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch said:

COVID-19 affects everyone, regardless of background. A life-saving vaccine requires the trust and trust of all communities to protect all of us from viruses. That’s why the government is working with local people, faith leaders, and doctors to fight misinformation and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Two months after vaccination began, more than 13 million people across the UK have already proposed the vaccine. Jabs is currently administered at 267 hospitals, 1,034 local vaccination sites, 90 vaccination centers, and 194 local pharmacies. On February 15, the NHS will provide first-line vaccinations to the top four priority groups for nursing home residents and staff, frontline health care and social workers, 70 years of age and older and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Dr. Martin Griffiths, NHS Chief Trauma Surgeon and Volunteer, said:

Thanks to the fantastic efforts of hard-working NHS staff and volunteers, the largest vaccination program in the history of healthcare has now stabbed 4 out of 5 people over 70, but it’s not too late to come forward.

Blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID, so vaccination is really important. I had it myself, but each person understands that he has specific reasons for hesitation, and I want everyone I see to understand that the vaccine is safe and effective. This will help us all get back to normal life as much as possible.

Background information on COVID-19 (COVID-19) The latest insights on COVID-19 vaccine intake plans are posted on GOV.UK, all case studies of 10,523,774 COVID-19 vaccinations administered up to 7 doses Latest NHS data Includes full details. In February, 8,161,314 people (78%) were white British or white Irish, 875,344 people (8.3%) came from minorities, including 4.7% Asian (excluding Chinese) and 1.6% black. Contact DHSC to prepare for an interview with a case study. Press room

