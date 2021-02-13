448 Medical aid expeditions. $ 530,000 in funding. 42 US states and territories. 10 countries. 1 week.





In the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 448 shipments of requested medical assistance to 46 U.S. states and territories and ten countries around the world.

The consignments contained more than 6 million defined daily doses of drugs, including heat-sensitive monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19 from Eli Lilly who arrived in Rwanda.

In the United States, Direct Relief delivered 448 shipments weighing 45,400 pounds and containing 1.2 million doses of medication.

The largest US shipments by value (wholesale) went to the following organizations:

Wellness Pointe, Texas ($ 290.4K) North Beach Community Health Center, Florida ($ 194.8K) Community Health, Illinois ($ 184.6K) HIV Alliance, Oregon ($ 169.4K) Clinica Esperanza Hope Clinic, Rhode Island ($ 161.2K) Palmetto Health Council, Inc., Georgia ($ 142.8K) HP Health, Texas ($ 101.3K) Agape Clinic, Texas ($ 91.9K) Kintegra Family Medicine, North Carolina ($ 80.6K)

Globally, Direct Relief this week shipped more than 4.9 million defined daily doses of drugs totaling 30.2k pounds.

The articles included Covid-19 treatments, chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics, diabetes management products and protective gear.

The following organizations received supplies:

Asociacion Vida Peru, Peru ($ 1.9 M) Ministry of Health, Republic of Armenia ($ 1.9 M) Ministerio de Salud, Honduras ($ 192.1 K) Ministry of Health of Karabakh, Armenia (176 , $ 2K) Ministry of Health, Rwanda ($ 166.7K) Muratsan University Hospital Endocrinology Clinic, Armenia ($ 146.5K) ANERA, Lebanon ($ 89.3K) Community health center of ‘Ebeye, Marshall Islands ($ 71.4K) Saint Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, Armenia ($ 68.3K) Claudia Nazarian Medical Center at AGBU Vahe Karapetian Center, Armenia ($ 67K) Diabetes Association of Jamaica, Jamaica (38 K $) Servicios de Salud de Morelos, Mexico ($ 15 K) Ministerio de Salud, Nicaragua ($ 14 K) Institute of Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Armenia ($ 9.5 K) Medical aid pallets for Somaliland . (Photo: Tony Morain)

In addition to providing material assistance, Direct Relief has granted $ 530,000 to the Amazon Sustainability Foundation to purchase oxygen concentrators as the Brazilian state of Amazonas grapples with a worsening Covid crisis and a severe lack of medical oxygen. Hospitals and health centers in 24 municipalities currently treating the most Covid-19 patients, including indigenous communities, will receive the equipment.

Year to date

As of January 1, 2021, Direct Relief has delivered 2,637 shipments to 1,068 partner organizations in 51 US states and territories and 62 countries. These shipments contained 47.8 million defined daily doses of drugs valued at $ 178.5 million (wholesale) and totaled 1.4 million pounds. (700 tons).

Other Direct Relief grants this year have supported the following organizations:

Ain Shams University Hospital Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers Atlantic Medical Center Sabana Hoyos Bayou Clinic CAF-Africa Centro de Salud Familiar Dr. Julio Palmieri Ferri, Inc. Centro de Servicios Primarios de Salud Centros Integrados de Servicios de Salud Children in Trouble Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County Community Health Center Association of Mississippi Concilio de Salud Integral de Loiza, Inc Corporacin de Servicios Mdicos Primarios y Prevencin de Hatillo, Inc. Corporacin SANOS, Inc. COSSMA, Inc. Florida Association of Community Health Centers Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Foundation for Puerto Rico Foundation of Amazon Sustainability Gift of the Givers Global Health Access Program (GHAP) Groundswell UK Gynocare Womens and Fistula Hospital at Kenya Health Equity International (Haiti) Health Net, Inc HOPE Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh, Inc. Massachusetts League midwives from community health centers for Church no. ire nationale d’Haiti Initiative National Black Nurses Association NC MedAssist NeoMed Center, Inc. Northeast Valley Health Oxnard Firefighters Foundation, Inc. Rio Beni Health Foundation Salud Integral en la Montaa, Inc. The Navajo Nation University of KwaZulu Natal Yayasan Bumi Sehat

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos