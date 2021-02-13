Seaside Village is the first UK to ban polystyrene body boards





The seaside town became the first in England to ban polystyrene body boards.

Ho to the west! in Devon has imposed its own ban on all independent retailers in the village to prevent damage to the village’s natural environment.

In an online referendum held in November 2020, more than 97% of 1,600 local residents demanded a change to prevent the damage caused by cheap boards.

Ho to the west! We plan to replace the sale of polystyrene body boards for For Hire service that allows visitors to use better value boards while reducing their impact on the environment.

Companies that stop selling boards include Westbourne Souveniers, Westward Ho! Beach Shop, Ho! Gifts, Kitemare-Surf & Kite Shop, Ho! Village Stores, Surfers, Slipway Beach Sales and Post Office.

This decision came after a joint 18-month campaign of Plastic Free Torridge, Plastic Free North Devon and Keep Britain Tidys Ocean Recovery Project.

Andrew Cross of Plastic Free Torridge said: “People at Westward Ho! have made a statement that they don’t want to see these cheap polystyrene boards on sale. This is at the expense of sales, but these stores are before profit.”

“We can’t change much in the environment, but this is something we can change. This is something we can control. This is the spirit of self-imposed prohibition.”

“We will encourage people from other fields to contact us if they want to do what we’re doing. We’ve worked hard, so the next thing is to share.”

Disposable polystyrene body boards can break in the sea and cause serious harm to wild animals who confuse plastic for food.

The board also has a large carbon footprint and is often shipped from China after one use and before breakage.

In 2019, it was reported that 600 polystyrene boards were recovered from Croyde Bay by the Ocean Recovery Project. Launched in October 2019, the campaign has received extensive support across northern Devon, along with local MPs, with district, town, and parish councils urging local retailers to remove these items from sale.

Peter Sawyer, Chairman of Westward Ho! The Business Association and owner of the Kitemare Surf & Kite Shop said: We are very pleased to be the first self-banned town in the UK.

The campaign is now encouraging other North Devon villages to enforce their own bans on products.

Keep Britain Tidy reports that 16,000 inexpensive polystyrene bodyboards are scrapped on British beaches every year

Claire Moodie, CEO of Plastic Free North Devon, said: We are asking all retailers across northern Devon to remove this type of bodyboard from their sales.

Some businesses have already done this and thank you for your support.

“We will now push to introduce our own bans in all villages and villages across northern Devon.

