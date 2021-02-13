The explosion of cold in the United States increases the price of energy





Pedestrians wearing protective masks cross a street after a winter storm in New York City on February 2, 2021 (Bloomberg / Mark Kauzlarich)

There is no respite this weekend for much of the United States with temperatures likely to reach new lows. Arctic cold is already sweeping through much of the interior, freezing pipelines and threatening snow as far south as Houston.

Nearly 300 new daily temperature records could be set primarily in the great plains of Canada in Texas through Tuesday, said Marc Chenard, a senior forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center branch. Frigid air is heating up the gas and electricity markets as US residents use thermostats to keep warm. “One of the main stories is the very cold temperatures and the extent of the cold,” Chenard said. “Most countries will be at or below average except Florida.”

Additionally, a series of winter storms will straddle the leading edge of the cold from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast. That could bring 6 to 12 inches of snow over western Washington and Oregon, including Seattle, while ice and sleet could hit Houston before moving up the East Coast early next week.

The Texas Electric Reliability Council, which oversees the state’s main power grid, has warned of record energy demand due to extreme temperatures. The average spot price of electricity in North Texas climbed 738% to $ 289.40 per megawatt hour Thursday at 2 p.m., after much of the region briefly climbed to around $ 1,900 earlier, according to data compiled by Genscape Inc.

The prices of gas, propane and fuel oil, the fuels used to heat homes, are also on the rise, and not just because of high demand. Temperatures are low enough to trigger what are called frosts, when wells shut down due to the freezing of liquids inside pipelines. The Texas facilities operated by the DCP Midstream LP pipeline companies and Targa Resources Corp. were closed Thursday due to the cold.

The impact on regional gas prices has been dramatic. The overnight delivery rate at the Oneok hub, which carries gas from Oklahoma to systems serving the Midwest, increased six-fold on Thursday. Gas for overnight delivery to Houston and Chicago climbed to the highest level in seven years.

Chenard said the country can expect a mix of ultra-cold lows, with high temperatures struggling to be anything but freezing. What makes the outlook all the more remarkable is that it’s the death of winter, so the air really needs to cool down to establish new marks.

It’s also worth noting how cold will go to Texas, as well as the potential for snow, sleet and freezing rain reaching Houston from late Sunday through Monday. In Lubbock, Texas, Monday’s forecast high will be 14 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the old record for the date.

“You don’t often see records broken at this point,” Chenard said. While temperatures are cooling down along the East Coast, they won’t be as extreme as what sweeps across the Great Plains and Midwest. It will be a parade of storms bringing ice and snow that can cause the most problems along the Atlantic coast. New York will face ice and snow showers from Saturday to Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. A larger storm could arrive Monday through Tuesday, but it is still too early to measure the impact.

