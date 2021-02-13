UK Weather: Big Freeze Nearly Over As Temperatures Soar | British news





There are several days of milder weather left after the frigid week, when the UK reached its coldest in 25 years.

Saturdays are still very cold, so temperatures in northern England drop below freezing nationwide to -7 degrees Celsius (19.4F).

There may also be dangerous travel situations this weekend.

In Scotland, Wales, and northern and southwestern parts of England, freezing rain can occur almost as soon as it touches the ground.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect in the area.

However, temperatures start to rise on Sunday, with 4 or 5 degrees Celsius (41F) in eastern England, 9C (48F) in the southwest and 12C (54F) in Northern Ireland.

That warm feeling will last for the next week. It’s a semi-annual vacation for many kids.

Meteorological Office meteorologist Neil Armstrong said warmer air is coming from the Atlantic Ocean to push cooler air into the North Sea.

“We could have expected 11C or 12C next week, where the temperatures were hardly cold in many places last week,” he said.

Image: The weekend is still very cold, but next week it will feel noticeably mild. Photo: AP Image: Braemar hit -23C this week, the coldest British temperature since 1995.

“Especially in Northern Ireland, with low temperatures, strong winds and extra snow, there are still winter hazards to pass through over the next few days.”

Britain hit the lowest temperature since Braemar in Aberdeenshire plunged to -23C (-9.4F) on a Wednesday night in 1995.

England also hit a record low of -15.3C (4.5F) in February at Ravensworth in North Yorkshire on Thursday night.

The fountain at Trafalgar Square in central London also froze this week, like the River Thames in some areas.

RNLI tweeted a picture of a frozen river in Tedington, southwest of the capital.

Relatives and neighbors are getting advice from Public Heath England this weekend to identify vulnerable people.

PHE’s Dr. Owen Landeg says the elderly and people with heart and lung disease are particularly vulnerable because colds increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, and chest infection.

He said it was important for these people to heat their home to at least 18C (64.4F) and stock up on food and medicine.

