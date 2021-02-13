US allows some asylum seekers to return from Mexico





Starting next week, asylum seekers currently pending in Mexico with pending cases in U.S. immigration courts can register to enter the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Those authorized to enter will be given a date to do so.

This change brings the United States closer to human rights standards, which oblige governments not to return those seeking protection to a place where they are at substantial risk of harm. Former President Donald Trump nonetheless returned more than 71,000 asylum seekers to Mexico in the last two years of his tenure under the Stay in Mexico program, or Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). During this time, an avalanche of evidence has buried the idea that the wait in Mexico would be fair and safe for those sent there.

Accounts of kidnapping, rape and assault of asylum seekers, including children, in Mexico emerged in the early months of the Remain in Mexico program. Yet returns have spread to the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where last month 13 migrants were killed in a massacre reportedly carried out by Mexican security forces.

Many of those who were sent to Mexico lost their cases when they did not show up for the hearings. In 2019, I spoke with two women who missed their court appointments because they were kidnapped with their young children while on their way to the United States. But these women, like thousands of others, are not covered by the Biden administration’s new plan.

The plan will require participants to take a Covid-19 test in Mexico, allow treatment at only a few points of entry, and make no exceptions for people arriving at the port of entry outside their assigned date. Summary expulsions of other asylum seekers on specious public health grounds will continue.

It’s exciting to know that desperate people who suffered some of the worst abuses of the Trump era may soon breathe a sigh of relief. But everyone who was previously subject to the MPP should have a good chance, including those who missed the court through no fault of their own. And every day the Biden administration continues to falsely deport asylum seekers under public health authority is another day they perpetuate and possess one of Trump’s abusive policies.

