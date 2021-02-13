UK weather: more snow expected after record subzero temperatures | UK weather





According to the Meteorological Administration, more snow is expected this weekend in parts of the UK after record cold weather.

Britain hit the coldest in 65 years in Braemar, Aberdeenshire on a Wednesday night, with mercury dropping to -23C. In Scotland and parts of Wales, Northern Ireland and northern England, yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, some parts of the UK are expected to enjoy milder conditions next week, the Met Office said. Following the weekend freezing, the temperature is expected to double next week.

Northern Ireland is still wrestling with snow confusion, with snowstorms expected and coastal wind speeds expected to reach 40 mph. Meteorological forecaster Luke Miall warned that the situation will actually significantly reduce visibility when driving.

Yellow weather warnings for snow are in effect until 10pm on Saturdays, and people are encouraged to only make mandatory travel. Weather warnings for wind were also applied in Down and Antrim counties on Sunday from 04:00 GMT to 23:59. Traffic still stopped and sports games stopped.

Loch Glascarnoch, near Garve in northern Scotland, had the lowest temperature in England on a Friday night -6.5C, while it fell to -5.8C overnight in Pennerley, Shropshire, and -5.6C in Parc Bryn Bach, South Wales Tredegar.

In London, part of the River Thames was frozen.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: Last week the UK was in a very cold air mass with temperatures well below average. This means that during the weekend, warmer air comes in from the Atlantic Ocean and a chunk of cold air comes out of the North Sea.

Where the temperatures were barely cold in several places last week, we could have expected to see 11C or 12C next week, but warned that there are still winter hazards that will have to pass through with low temperatures and strong winds over the next few days. Especially in Northern Ireland there is more snow.

Public Health England expanded its cold weather warning over the weekend to encourage people to identify vulnerable relatives and neighbors from a distance.

Dr. Owen Landeg, PHE’s Extreme Incidents and Health Protection Group leader, said cold weather can have serious health effects, especially for the elderly and people with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and chest. . infection.

If you live nearby, be reminded to make a phone call or visit a socially distant doorstep to heat your home to at least 18C, 64.4F and keep the forecast up to date. It also helps you make sure you have enough food and drink, and the medicine you need.

England and Wales this week also hit the lowest temperatures in February when Ravensworth in North Yorkshire hit -15.3C overnight on Thursday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos