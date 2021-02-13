Almost a third of American adults are undecided about the Covid-19 vaccine. They say friends and family could influence them





Although officials and health experts say ending the Covid-19 pandemic will depend on inoculating a large proportion of Americans, nearly a third of American adults say they have not decided whether they would receive the vaccine when offered.

About 31% of American adults say they plan to “wait and see” how it works for other people, according to a report released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Many said that a close friend or family member getting the vaccine would be the most likely to influence their decision.

Vaccinations have ramped up across the country as officials rush to get most Americans vaccinated by the end of the summer, aiming for a return to normalcy while trying to get ahead of the coronavirus variants.

To achieve herd immunity, about 70 to 85 percent of Americans would need to be vaccinated, said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease director Dr Anthony Fauci.

Although many states have complained that their supply of doses from the federal government is not meeting their demand, the pace has accelerated in recent weeks.

The United States has administered an average of nearly 1.6 million doses per day over the past week, more than the daily average of around 1.3 million last week, according to a CNN analysis of the data released Thursday by the CDC.

And more than 6,500 retail pharmacies across the country opened appointments Friday for the million doses assigned to them.

Almost all American children live in red zones

Meanwhile, about 99% of children in the United States live in a county with levels of transmission so high that they are considered a “red” zone under the CDC’s new guidelines for opening schools, according to a report. CNN analysis of federal data.

The CDC has published guidelines, which include “five key mitigation strategies,” for safely returning to school in person.

The five strategies are, according to the CDC, universal and correct wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand washing, cleaning of facilities and improving ventilation as well as contact tracing, isolation and protection. quarantine.

But for schools in the red zones, the CDC recommends virtual learning for middle and high schools and blended learning or reducing elementary school attendance. School districts should re-evaluate every week, the CDC said.

Fewer than 100,000 children in the United States live in a county considered to be “low” or “moderate” where the CDC recommends that K-12 schools open for full in-person instruction. Most of them are in Hawaii or Washington.

After nearly a year of distance learning, officials were eager to reopen public school campuses – including President Joe Biden who pledged to reopen most U.S. K-12 schools during his 100 first days in power.

But some teachers’ unions have pushed back, in some cases with lawsuits and threats of strike action, fearing it would not be safe to reopen when many teachers are not vaccinated.

People with underlying health conditions eligible for vaccines in 11 states

In most states, the priority for coronavirus vaccination has gone to healthcare workers and the elderly. But some have started to open eligibility for people vulnerable to the virus due to their underlying health issues.

The approach, according to a CNN analysis, has not been consistent nationwide.

In some states, people with underlying health conditions are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine – and in states where they are eligible, there are variations in the conditions that make a person eligible for vaccination and whether documents are needed to confirm this condition.

According to CNN analysis of public health service websites.

Some of these states have started vaccinating this group while others are only pre-registering. Within a state, this can vary from county to county.

California announced on Friday that millions of residents “at high risk with developmental and other disabilities” and those with “severe underlying health conditions” will become eligible next month.

The plan, outlined by state health officials at a briefing on Friday, will begin on March 15 and will allow cancer patients, pregnant women and other people with disabilities to join workers at the health, the elderly, teachers and farm workers online for a vaccine.

The expansion could add up to 6 million Californians to the priority list. It also expands the ages of 65 and over to 16 to 64 in these categories.

But California Health and Human Service Agency secretary Dr Mark Ghaly warned the expansion depended on the state solving its vaccine shortage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos