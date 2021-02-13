Covid: Experts warn UK huge wave when restrictions lift too soon | World news





Experts have called attention to the relaxation of restrictions on closures, and warned that easing measures too early could lead to another surge in incidents and collapse of the NHS.

Steven Riley, a member of the Spi-M modeling group that advises the government, says scientists are genuinely concerned about the prospect of another wave despite the success of the vaccine launch.

If we allow a very large wave of infections, that wave will find all those who have not been vaccinated for good reason, those who have been vaccinated, but unfortunately did not give them the protection they need. He spoke to BBC Radio 4s Today. program.

Almost 20% of the UK population is over 65 years old. With a simple envelope [calculations] For a very good but not perfect vaccine, there is the possibility of another real wave.

Asked if that wave could be as big as the UK is now rising, Riley said: I don’t expect anyone to suddenly lift all social restrictions, but if for some reason we opted to pretend we’re not here, at some point more cases Yes, there is a possibility that it will go back to a wave of a size similar to the one that was now.

It comes out when a report on the government’s three-state plan for economic resumption, which can see UK pubs, hotels, and restaurants reopening on Easter weekend, according to the I newspaper comes in circulation.

Plan works: Hancock praises Covid vaccination release video

The newspaper cited a senior official and reported that Boris Johnson would allow non-essential stores to reopen at the end of March if rates were low under plans to reopen on March 8.

There have also been reports of bars that could serve outdoors in April if the coronavirus infection rate continues to decline. However, scientists advising the government continue to call attention, arguing that the number of cases is too large to significantly ease control.

Lord Adebowale, cross-bench fellow and chairman of the NHS Federation, representing organizations that provide treatment across the UK, warned that health services should be mitigated only when they are on their knees and confident that the NHS can cope.

Almost one-third of all patients who need hospital treatment for covid since the epidemic began have been hospitalized last month, he said. [Weve] There are 4.5 million people waiting for elective surgery, 10 million people with additional mental health problems, and a kneeling workforce. So we have to be really careful and systematically careful in mitigating the blockade.

Adebowale also said the vaccine release was mission critical, [rollout] The goal is not when everything goes back to normal.

Until everyone protects the unprotected [are] Some real problems for someone who doesn’t get the current vaccine. However, there is no evidence that the current Covid vaccine can completely stop someone from infection, and this affects achieving what is called collective immunity.

But Conservative Congressman David Davis said the government should confirm its approach to loosening control, and the UK should eventually accept the lives of countless coronaviruses every year, just like the flu.

What I don’t want to see is still stop further, relax, go back and relax and go back. He spoke to the Today program. We don’t think we’ll get full freedom until April/May, or we might touch it later than that, but we should get started soon.

