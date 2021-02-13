



As the UK unconsciously approaches the 2007 global banking crisis, London’s financial sector, simply known as the City or Square Mile, has reached its peak in power. One in 12 of Britain’s economic products was generated by financial services, and bankers were classified as cosmic masters.

This crash broke through such illusions and slightly rebalanced the UK economy (despite the painful costs): production of financial services and insurance fell from 8.3% of UK GDP in 2007 before banks were bailed to 6.3% in 2019 . Statistics (ONS).

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU has sparked more soul quests in the city as some businesses leave this coast. However, it may take time for other sectors to challenge the importance of the financial sector in the UK economy.

London’s central position in the global economy is a legacy of the British Empire and banks oil the wheel of colonization. Until 1919, economist John Maynard Keynes was able to compare the already wealthy Londoners to the old kings, order exotic luxuries, venture their wealth from natural resources and new businesses from all parts of the world, and share them without effort or trouble. Their future fruits and strengths.

Financial sector

Keynes wrote as if the British Empire was waning after World War I. The city of London survived World War II, but in the 1960s, as the war ended and Britain’s power declined, it was in danger of becoming a countercurrent.

London has established itself as a legally safe hub for dollar movement, but out of reach of US regulators. Known as the Eurodollar system, London’s central role in these offshore transactions means that even though only a small fraction of the actual economic activity actually takes place within the UK border, trillions of pounds of transactions per month pass through.

According to a recent survey by the Bank of England, the average daily foreign exchange volume in April 2019 reached $3.6 trillion. During the same period, trading of derivatives used by businesses to protect themselves from market movements amounted to $3.7 trillion.

With the help of the Big Bang in the 1980s, the deregulation policy of the Conservative government under Margaret Thatcher the City overflowed the boundaries of London’s ancient walls marked for cast iron. The deregulation that foreign companies could undermine the large fees of London’s senior network has attracted banks in the United States and elsewhere to redevelopment of Canary Wharf in the East End.

According to lobby group TheCityUK, financial services and related sectors such as accounting and law currently employ over 2.3 million people across the UK.

Two-thirds of these workers are outside London, but the concentration of the city’s highest paid jobs is an important factor in local inequality. ONS reports that the median Londoner earned 736.50 per week in April 2019, earning 150 more than the average British.

Another aspect of inequality is that the city contributes significantly to the government vault. The UK financial services sector has contributed 75.6 billion in taxes by March 2020, a record according to the City of London Corporation, the agency that manages Square Mile as well as lobbies for financial and professional services.

Cambridge congratulates after crossing the line to win the 2016 College Boat Race sponsored by American bank BNY Mellon. Photo: Paul Childs / Reuters

Corporate Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness said the city was playing a key role in the UK’s economic recovery during the pandemic, including loans and deferrals for a sixth of UK mortgages.

The UK continues to lead the world in financial and professional services, but now is not the time to settle in our honor, she said. To cope with the challenges we face, we need to invest in infrastructure and technology across the country.

But Britain’s dependence on cities extends beyond the Prime Minister’s budget. London’s cultural life is like relying on the financial industry. The Donmar Warehouse theater is supported by Barclays, and art exhibitions at the Tate gallery are sponsored by Bank of America, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

The bank’s influence on sporting life in England extends to the boat race between Cambridge and Oxford and the football Premier League from the Lords Cricket Stadium, sponsored by recent Wall Street giants BNY Mellon and JP Morgan, to the last title sponsor, Barclays.

For London-based clubs, the city offers access to a lucrative shrimp sandwich brigade with corporate hospitality that provides healthy income to clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea, whatever the opposition from more nostalgic fans. Do it.

