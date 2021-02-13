UK reports 621 novel coronavirus deaths and more than 13,000 new cases





An additional 621 coronavirus deaths were recorded in the UK, and 13,308 new infections were recorded, bringing the total virus death to 116,908 in the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK statistical agency where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate, as well as additional data on recent deaths, show that there are currently 135,000 Covid-19-related deaths in the UK.

The government also said that as of 9 a.m. on Saturday, an additional 13,308 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the UK. The total number of cases in the UK is 4,027,106.

It came after Boris Johnson said that the coronavirus is simply a disease that people should live with.

During a visit to a vaccine manufacturing facility in Teesside, he said health minister Matt Hancock was right to say that Covid-19 could be a manageable disease such as seasonal flu.

A terrible disease like this will spread. New diseases like this will take time for humanity to adapt, but we do, the prime minister said.

The miracle of science is already making a big difference, not only through vaccination but also through treatment. New treatments are constantly being discovered that could help us reduce mortality and improve disease treatment.

Boris Johnson’optimistic’ deregulation may be announced on February 22nd.

I think it will be to live with us sooner or later. Some people will be more vulnerable than others that cannot be avoided.

I think the Health Minister has spoken about the fall. Let’s see where we are going.

An additional 303 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland.

Another 10 people died in Northern Ireland, with the total number of virus-related deaths rising to 1,985.

Meanwhile, weekday coronavirus mortality fell to the lowest level in Scotland in early January.

relation

The latest statistics from the Scottish government have recorded 45 deaths and 908 positive tests from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 28 days, the number of people who died after testing positive for the virus at the first test has declined from 67, released Friday. The total death toll under this measure is 6,711.

Excluding figures released on Sundays and Mondays, the artificially low figure due to weekend registration closures is the lowest number of deaths recorded since January 5th.

