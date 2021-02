Opinion | Putin’s latest assault could silence US media operations in Russia

Today, however, the USAGM faces a serious threat from another source: the Russian regime of Vladimir Putin. Perhaps believing that the unrest within the agency had made him vulnerable, Mr Putin targeted the RFE / RL news operation in Russia and the Current Time television station, a joint operation with the VOA. Russian regulators have imposed heavy and escalating fines on U.S. media and threaten criminal charges against their staff for failing to comply with onerous new requirements to label their journalism as the product of foreign agents.

Mr Putin’s clear intention is to force the shutdown of US media operations in Russia – which would deal a fatal blow to what remains of independent journalism in the country at a critical time. As the Kremlin has undoubtedly noticed, RFE / RL’s 50-person Moscow office and the several hundred freelancers working with it across the country have played an important role in providing uncensored Russian-language coverage of recent anti-government protests. In neighboring Belarus, also rocked by mass protests against its Russian-backed regime, Current Times coverage drew 320 million views in just six weeks last fall.

The Kremlins way of urging broadcasters is to demand that every report, video broadcast or social media post be preceded by a lengthy disclaimer, including the statement that it was created by a foreign media outlet performing the duties of a foreign agent. . The requirements do not apply to other Western media, such as German or French government broadcasters; American operations were chosen. Complying with the mandate is technically impossible, the editors tell us; for example, the disclaimer is longer than the maximum number of characters for a Twitter post.

U.S. broadcasters have responded by ignoring the requirement, leading to fines being imposed for what have become hundreds of violations. By March, according to RFE / RL officials, the penalties could reach tens of millions of dollars. Staff found responsible could face criminal prosecution, with a potential sentence of two years in prison. With no respite, the organization will likely have to halt its Russian operations even as the opposition movement led by Alexei Navalny gains momentum ahead of parliamentary elections later this year. Meanwhile, Mr Putin’s formula for shutting down RFE / RL could be adopted by other autocratic regimes, from Belarus to Kazakhstan.

The Biden administration is committed to pushing back against Mr Putin’s assaults, unlike Mr Trump’s oddly passive. In this case, one option would be to threaten the reciprocal shutdown of Russian government broadcasters in the United States, such as Sputnik and RT. At a minimum, the State Department should pursue the sanctions under the Magnitsky Act against Russian officials involved in the campaign against the American media.

