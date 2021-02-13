Teneo Buys Deloitte’s UK Restructuring Division | Business news





The shakedown in the UK’s four major audit firms will continue in earnest as Deloitte announces the sale of its restructuring division to Teneo, a strategy consulting firm that advises many of the UK’s large corporations.

Sky News learned that Teneo, backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, is in preliminary negotiations to acquire the Deloitte business, which has served as manager of former retailer Sir Philip Green.

City sources said the deal could be announced next week as soon as possible.

Deloitte has the largest restructuring business in the UK, employing 30 partners and a total of 350 employees.

The deal, which analysts say Teneo will cost “under hundreds of millions of pounds”, will most likely dispose of its subsidiaries to date by one of the leading accountants beckoned by profound reforms in the audit industry.

The government is imminent to issue a self-document on the audit sector that will pave the way for the complete separation of the audit and consulting business of the four major companies.

Sky News talked with potential buyers in the restructuring sector after persuading Deloitte last fall to optimize the return of those deals rather than witnessing frustrated partner churn as limits on restructuring opportunities within the audit firm increase. Said that it started.

For the Deloitte UK restructuring business, headed by Daniel Butters, the Teneo deal will be linked to a well-known global consulting and CEO advisory firm, avoiding the conflict currently facing Deloitte’s audit operations.

This deal is said to be attractive to Teneo as it will expand its business beyond its core communications consulting activities.

Teneo has acquired several small restructuring companies in recent months, including Goldin Associates in the US and Credo in the UK.

Once the deal is complete, there will be increased pressure on the big four companies to get rid of the conflict that has witnessed many senior experts leaving as independent rivals like AlixPartners and Alvarez & Marsal.

Private equity executives believe that the financial profile of companies providing restructuring services will be particularly attractive over the next few years as the UK economy is struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.

Sky News recently revealed that private equity firm HIG Europe is one of the bidders of KPMG’s UK restructuring project.

KPMG endured a terrible thing for days on Friday, when British President Bill Michael resigned after speaking on a call with colleagues.

Since the onset of the epidemic, Deloitte has been appointed to oversee the company’s voluntary preparations for high street chains including New Look and Pizza Express, and has served as manager of Victoria’s Secret UK and Oasis and Warehouse fashion retailers.

The decision to review the sale of the restructuring business reflects intense pressure on Max Auditor to eliminate the scope of conflicts of interest after numerous accounting scandals involving company names such as BHS and Carillion.

The top four companies have a belief that the conflict issue will hamper the growth of their restructuring operations as long as they are owned by one of the major auditing firms.

The audit watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), has effectively banned the four major corporations from conducting consulting work for audit clients, and is implementing a new model of separation of operations to separate the two sides of the business.

Another division of the four big companies recently changed hands as KPMG sold its pension advisory department, now called Isio, to management and Exponent Private Equity for more than £200 million.

While the four largest firms remain the strongest firms in the UK restructuring market, independent firms have made significant progress by taking advantage of the challenge of managing audit conflicts.

Teneo declined to comment on Saturday, and Deloitte was contacted for comment.

