UK virus strains could be more lethal, scientists say





London British government scientists are increasingly discovering that the coronavirus strain first discovered in the UK is more deadly than the original virus, a destructive trend highlighting the serious dangers of this new pandemic stage.

Scientists said last month that the variant could be more lethal. Now they say in a new document that the variant is likely to be associated with an increased risk of hospitalization and death.

The UK government has not publicly published updated results that are based on about twice as many studies as previous evaluations and include more deaths from Covid-19 cases caused by the new strain known as B.1.1.7. The document was posted on the government website on Friday and said it had been reviewed at a government advisory meeting the day before.

This strain is known to be in 82 countries, including the United States. Recently, US scientists estimated that the virus is spreading doubling every 10 days, and said it could become the dominant version of the virus in the United States by March.

Calculating when the restriction can be lifted should be influenced by this, Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said of the new discovery. It provides additional evidence that this variant is more fatal than what was covered last time.

Most cases of Covid-19 are not fatal, even if they are caused by the new strain. And because government scientists were reliant on studies that looked at a small percentage of all deaths, it was difficult to pinpoint the extent of the increased risk associated with the new strain.

Updated

April 13, 2021 at 2:42 a.m.

In addition, the data had a number of unavoidable limitations, including the fact that it was difficult to control whether mutation cases occurred in nursing homes. Government scientists say more data on deaths are needed before the strongest studies can more reliably investigate the effects of the strain.

However, the most powerful studies relied on by government scientists have estimated that the strain could be 30 to 70 percent more lethal than the original virus.

And they wrote that the additional evidence could increase confidence in the link between the new strain and the increased severity of the disease.

This strain is thought to be 30 to 50% more contagious than the original virus, but some scientists now believe that it is much more contagious than that. The first samples were collected in southeastern England in September and quickly became the dominant version of the virus in England. It currently accounts for over 90% in many regions of the country.

As it spread, hospitals have been overwhelmed by the pace of new infections, and doctors and nurses have treated nearly twice as many inpatients compared to the peak of the past few years. The strict containment has drastically reduced the number of new coronavirus cases in the UK.

As an example of increasing evidence for variant mortality, government scientists cited a study from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. In January, the study examined 2,583 deaths, of which 384 were estimated to have suffered from Covid-19 cases from the new strain. The study estimated that people infected with the new strain had a 35% higher risk of dying.

An updated study in the same group relied on 3,382 deaths, of which 1,722 were estimated to have occurred in the new strain. This study suggested that this strain could have a 71% higher risk of death.

Professor Clarke said the new findings substantiated the British government’s decision to issue evidence last month that it was potentially more lethal, after raising an alert for the variant in December. Some outside scientists initially ignored the warning.

They didn’t withhold the data, Clarke said. They were very honest about how uncertain it was.

