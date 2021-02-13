As Freeze grabs us, a gas producer rushes to turn on the taps





(Bloomberg) – Chris Bird first saw the rumors on Twitter Friday morning.

Physical prices for natural gas were skyrocketing in Oklahoma amid an explosion of cold that was hitting much of the United States and only getting worse. Bird, owner of a small gas producer in Tulsa, called a trader who confirmed heating oil costs $ 350 per million British thermal units. Then he called another who told him it had gone to $ 395.

That’s all Bird needed to know. He and his production technician grabbed winter clothes from the dollar store and drove the stretch of highway to Osage County, some 20 miles north. They met a buddy who owns a propane torch and started melting ice from the gas wells at idle to get them back on line.

We have four of us at the office who turn on every gas well we have, Bird said. We have some old wells that haven’t been produced in 10 years, and that was like, turn on the taps, let it go.

After years of depressed prices and low margins, US natural gas producers – at least those with wells and equipment that aren’t frozen – are enjoying an unusually extreme cold spell. The frost gives a rare boost to a market that never recovered from a crash more than a decade ago, inundated with cheap supplies from the shale fields.

Prices rose more than 4,000% in two days in Oklahoma, as gas processing plants in Texas close as liquids freeze inside pipes, disrupting production as well as demand for fuel oil. heating increases.

The arctic explosion that triggered deadly ice storms as far south as Houston is also disrupting oil production in the Permian Basin of west Texas, potentially affecting several hundred barrels per day of oil production. , and caused a surge in electricity prices.

As much as six inches of snow could fall in Fort Worth, Texas over the weekend, with temperatures possibly dipping into single-digit Fahrenheit on Monday. Freezing rain has already created dangerous driving conditions there, with a stack of 130 vehicles on Thursday killing six and injuring dozens.

Texass’s main energy regulator has taken emergency measures to ensure households, hospitals and churches get the first dibs of gas for ovens as the coldest weather in decades descends on the Lone Star state.

Electricity prices in North Texas were on average over $ 300 per megawatt hour on Friday afternoon, up from an average of around $ 18 so far this month, according to grid data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Texas facilities operated by the DCP Midstream LP pipeline companies and Targa Resources Corp. were closed Thursday due to the cold, while Enbridge Inc. said it was limiting demands to transport gas on a pipeline from Texas to New Jersey. Gas production in the mid-continent region is down 35% from the 30-day average, BloombergNEF said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bird estimated his company would make between $ 600,000 and $ 700,000 per day as long as gas prices in Oklahoma remained at those levels – up from a few thousand dollars per day normally. That’s enough to make conventional wells drilled years ago, and almost forgotten, profitable again. We have a very active team hooking up wells that are so old that they have been disconnected, he said.

His company, Exponent Energy, owns a few hundred wells in Osage County, although these are not the West Texas spurts. Three-quarters of them had been closed because they were no longer making money at recent prices.

Friday that changed.

We have everyone working for us in the field to open wells, he says.

A crazy price weekend could pay off a purchase he made three and a half years ago. By the time he and his team sipped on party margaritas, prices had soared even higher – topping $ 500 per million British thermal units.

We were paying 10% of the acquisition value of the transaction every day – today, tomorrow, Sunday and possibly Monday, he said on Friday. In three to four days, we would pay off the value of the asset from the time we bought it.

