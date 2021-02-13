Despite the surge in stocks and house prices, inflation in the United States will not be a problem for some time





When Americas Amusement Parks and Baseball Stadiums No Longer Serving as Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Some Investors Believe Households Pocketing Pandemic Government Financial Aid May Start To Splurge .

While consumer madness could initially spur parts of the economy devastated by the pandemic, a greater concern for investors is that a sustained spending spree could also lead to dramatic spikes in the prices of goods and services, erode the value of financial assets and ultimately increase the cost. to live for all.

I don’t think inflation is dead, said MattStucky, equity portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. The desire of the main decision-makers is to have it, and it is the strongest it has ever been. You will see a rise in inflation.

Investors and Wall Street analysts have become obsessed in recent weeks over the potential of the $ 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package planned by the Biden administrations, which aims to provide relief to hard-hit households to ensure that the inflation is spiraling out of control.

Economists from Oxford Economics said on Friday they expected inflation to expand above 2% since before the financial crisis, but it is unlikely to cross 3% sustainably.

Severe inflation can hurt businesses by increasing costs, reducing profits and driving down stock prices. The value of savings and bonds can also be reduced by high inflation over time.

Another worry among investors is that soaring inflation, which set in in the late 1970s and pushed 30-year mortgage rates to nearly 18%, could force the Federal Reserve to cut its investment program. purchase bonds for $ 120 billion per month or raise its benchmark interest rate. above the current target of 0% to 0.25% earlier than expected and scared the markets.

At the same time, it is no exaggeration to argue that some financial assets have already been inflated by the federal pedal-to-metal policy of low rates and easy credit flow, and could be due to a certain cooling.

US stocks, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 0.09%, the S&P 500 SPX Index, + 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, + 0.50% closed Friday at historic highs, while indebted companies can now borrow in the corporate, or speculative grade bond market, at historically low rates of around 4%.

In addition to the rally in stocks and bonds, house prices in the United States have also exploded during the pandemic, although the United States still needs to recover almost as many jobs from the COVID-19 crisis as it does. ‘at the worst of the global financial crisis in 2008.

This graph shows that the jobs lost due to the pandemic remain close to the levels observed in the aftermath of this latest crisis.

Job losses must be tamed LPL Research, Bureau of Labor Statistics

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday he did not expect a large or sustained spike in inflation, while stressing that the central bank remains focused on recovering jobs lost during the pandemic, so that the United States plans to make serious progress on its immunization program by the end of July. .

On Friday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated a call on Friday that the time is right for more fiscal stimulus.

Basically the guide is this: is it costing me more to live a year from now than it did a year ago, said Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment Management, of inflation in an interview with MarketWatch.

I think what we need to watch is wage inflation, he said, adding that higher wages for higher income earners were mostly stable for much of the last decade. . In addition, many low-wage households hit hardest by the pandemic have been left out of the surge in financial asset prices and home values ​​over the past decades, he said.

To people who haven’t made the journey, it feels like a perpetuation of the inequality that has been playing out for some time, he said, adding that the only way to get widespread inflation is through overheating. general economy. We have exactly the opposite. The lower third is not near overheating.

Klingelhofer said it was probably also a mistake to look at benchmark 10-year treasury yields for signs of the economy overheating and for inflation since, it is not an indicator of the inflation. It’s just an indicator of the Fed’s reaction, he said.

The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.209%, climbed 28.6 basis points year-to-date to stand at 1.199% on Friday.

But with the sharp price increases of recent years, is the US real estate market at least in danger of overheating?

Not at current interest rates, said John Beacham, founder and CEO of Toorak Capital, which finances apartment buildings and single-family rental properties, including those undergoing rehabilitation and construction projects.

As the year progresses, more people will return to work, Beacham said, but he added that it was important for policymakers in Washington to provide a bridge to households during the pandemic, until spending on socializing, sporting events, concerts and more. may look like a time before the pandemic again.

Obviously, there will likely be an increase in consumption in the short term, he said. But after that, it normalizes.

Most of the US stock and bond markets will be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day.

The only tidbit of economic data on Tuesday comes from the New York Federal Reserves Empire State manufacturing index, followed Wednesday by a series of updates on US retail sales, industrial production, carmaker data. houses and minutes from the last federal government policy meeting. Thursday and Friday bring more data on jobs, housing and business activity, including existing home sales for January.

