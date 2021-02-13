Who won The Masked Singer UK last year and who made it to the finals?





The Masked Singer UK finals are here with Robin, Sausage and Badger.

After eight weeks of trying to keep their identity secret from the judges fabrics and home viewers, only one will be the winner on the Saturday night show.

Theories of the face behind the mask include Aston Merrygold and Olly Murs for Robin, Sheridan Smith and Joss Stone for Sausage, and Ne-Yo or Peter Andre for Badger.

When the mask comes off, you only know what people are left behind in the run, but can you remember which character was last climbed in season 1 of last year?

Who is the winner of The Masked Singer UK 2020? Nicola Roberts won the show as Queen Bee in 2020 (Image: ITV).

The first British version of The Masked Singer saw Queen Bee win the show.

It was Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts who turned out to be behind the mask after weeks of speculation.

Many viewers at home have theorized that Queen Bee could be Nicola Roberts or Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix, so this disclosure wasn’t a big surprise for many.

Nicola will join The Masked Singer UK Season 2 Finals Expert Panel.

The former winner will help judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan figure out who is behind the mask.

In a recent interview, Nicola hinted at the identity of Robin, Sausage and Badger and said he was a fan of his childhood as he grew up. Read what she said here.

Who was in last year’s The Masked Singer final? Octopus was revealed as Katherine Jenkins in the 2020 Masked Singer final. (Image: ITV)

While Nicola won the Queen Bee, she faced fierce competition.

In the last year of last year, Queen Bee went head-to-head with Octopus and the Hedgehog.

Octopus turned out to be Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, and the Hedgehog was comedian Jason Manford.

The opera star, born in Neath, later said that she had been on the show for her daughter, who was then four years old.

She told ITV’s Lorraine, “Classic music is sometimes very serious and sings in different languages. I thought if she could create a character she would like, she would get it.”

About being an Octopus, she added: “She loves Blue Planet and she loves pink and purple, so I thought I would make this for her. The lashes were for her and some of the songs I chose were the ones she knew. “I love you. ”

More Related Articles More Related Articles Who else participated in last year’s show? Jason was the Hedgehog in The Masked Singer 2020 (Image: ITV)

Butterfly-Former Eastenders Actress Pasty Palmer

Pharaoh-Former Interior Secretary Alan Johnson

Chameleon-The Darkness Singer Justin Hawkins

Tree-football player Teddy Sheringham

Daisy-American singer Kelis

Skin by Duck-Skunk Anasie

Unicorn-Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears

Monster-singer Cee Lo Green

Fox-presenter Denise van Outen

For a full list of celebrities coming out in Season 2, see here.

Masked Singer UK airs on ITV on Saturday, February 13th at 7pm.

