Prime Minister Holds Virtual Meeting of G7 Leaders





The PM used the UK’s G7 Presidency’s first meeting of leaders to urge further international cooperation on vaccine distribution and to build a new global approach to the epidemic that has learned lessons from the department characterizing the early days to build better outcomes from the coronavirus. We urge international response to the coronavirus pandemic This month, PM and the Foreign Minister will chair a UN Security Council meeting focused on coronavirus, conflict and climate change.

Friday, February 19 (Friday), the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with the G7 leaders to ensure that the world’s leading democratic countries ensure equitable distribution of the coronavirus vaccine worldwide, prevent future epidemics, and recover better from the coronavirus. We will be holding a virtual meeting where we can discuss how we can do it.

The Friday meeting will be first hosted by PM as part of this year’s UK G7 Presidency and will be the first meeting of G7 leaders since April 2020.

The Prime Minister will be the first major multilateral participation of U.S. President Bidens through this meeting, which calls for leaders to cooperate on a combined global approach to the epidemic that is ending the disorganized politics and nationalism that undermined the early days Will urge you. Response to coronavirus.

He will argue that putting our citizens first should not sacrifice striving for a unified response, and over the past 12 months the epidemic has shown that no country can be safe until all countries are safe from the epidemic. . Vaccine launch offers new opportunities to demonstrate the value of international cooperation.

The UK G7 Presidency will make international pandemic preparation a top priority, and the Prime Minister will work with fellow G7 leaders to implement five plans for future pandemic prevention announced at the UN General Assembly last year.

The five initiatives include a global network of animal disease research hubs, developing global manufacturing capabilities for treatments and vaccines, designing a global pandemic early warning system, agreeing to global protocols for future health emergencies, and reducing trade barriers.

There have already been positive steps to ensure equitable access to the coronavirus vaccine. Last month, the United States announced it would participate in the COVAX initiative and it became the final G7 country for this. COVAX will provide 1.3 billion doses of vaccine to developing countries this year, and the UK is providing 548m for this plan.

In recent weeks, the UK has worked closely with G7 partners on a wide range of global issues and shared challenges. On Friday, the Governor and Governor of the Bank of England held the first meeting of the G7 Finance Minister. Foreign Minister G7 condemned last month for a military coup in Myanmar, Russia’s detention in the Alexey Navy, and human rights threats in Hong Kong.

The Prime Minister said:

The solution to the challenges we face from the huge mission of vaccinating all countries to the fight to reverse the damage done to the ecosystem and lead to a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus lies in what we have discussed with friends and partners around us. World.

The leap of science has given us the vaccines we need to end this epidemic forever. World governments are now responsible for working together to make the most of these vaccines. We hope that 2021 will be remembered as the year when mankind worked together to defeat their common enemies as before.

During February, the UK also serves as the chairman of the UN Security Council, which alternates between member states every month. The UK is using this presidency to promote international action on coronavirus, climate change and conflict.

On February 23, the Prime Minister will chair the virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on the link between climate change and conflict. The Prime Minister’s first chairman of the Security Council meeting since 1992, what was discussed at this meeting will inform important steps ahead of the UK-sponsored COP26 summit in November. This Wednesday, the Foreign Minister will host a UN conference to ensure equitable access to vaccines and access to people in conflict areas and during humanitarian crises.

