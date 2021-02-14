UK implements quarantine hotel plan despite concerns





Travelers coming to the UK from more than 30 high-risk countries will have to quarantine at their hotels starting Monday, but there are concerns about the effectiveness of this scheme.

Under the new law, passengers coming from or transiting from countries such as South Africa, Brazil or the United Arab Emirates are required to self-isolate at government-approved hotels for 10 days at a cost of $2,420.

St Giles Heathrow has applied to become a “quarantine hotel” that has been receiving reservations for individual travelers starting in July 2020.

Hotel Manager Charlie Islam-Harry said, “We have been educated a lot since last year to make the hearts of our staff and guests comfortable.”

“Everyone has PPE, there are sterilization stations everywhere, and there are thermal imaging cameras to check their body temperature. So we did everything possible to make sure they are protected and give them peace of mind.”

In the rooms you have to stay indoors. According to the official guidelines, you can exercise, but it’s “not guaranteed”.

To reduce contact with the staff, some hotels, such as St Giles, have provided enough “everything from linen to toiletries to tea and coffee” so that quarantined people don’t have to leave.

The St Giles Hotel Group says there is a lack of dialogue with the UK government despite companies like the UK government willing to help.

Abigail Tan, CEO of St Giles Hotels, said, “I think quarantine is just as important to reducing the spread and protecting the economy and everyone, but I want it to do just as well as it did in places like Malaysia.”

There were also logistics problems. Websites set by the government for quarantine hotel reservations had to be temporarily taken offline, and many social media users complained that their rooms were unavailable.

St Giles, near London Heathrow Airport, has established itself as a quarantine hotel. / Ben Stan Sol / AFP

All travelers visiting the UK are required to undergo two coronavirus tests according to the new plan on the 2nd and 8th day after arrival, even if they are in a hotel.

The government has defended the plan as one of the most powerful plans in the world, warning that anyone who breaks the rules could face fines of up to $14,000 and imprisonment for 10 years.

However, the World Travel and Tourism Commission warned this week that quarantine, along with a “constantly changing policy”, would represent 9% of UK GDP, but would mean more uncertainty for sectors that “may face collapse.”

Paul Charles is a travel analyst and co-founder of Quash Quarantine, a campaign urging ministers to rethink their plans.

“The problem is that there is no end date and there is no roadmap for this policy,” he told CGTN. So the fear of the travel sector is that the government will keep these measures far longer than expected and will lower confidence in future bookings.

