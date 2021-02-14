Donald Trump acquitted for inciting riot at the US Capitol | News News





Former US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of a charge of inciting insurgency in connection with the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

After a five-day impeachment trial in the US Senate, the vote was widely divided among parties with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit.

That didn’t match the two-thirds Democrats needed to condemn Trump, who is the only US president to ever be impeached twice during his tenure.

Notably, however, seven Republican senators voted to convict the former president, the highest number of votes sentencing senators from the Presidents’ own party for impeachment in US history.

It was Trump’s second impeachment trial, the only time a president has gone through this process twice. Trump’s first impeachment trial, which took place in February 2020, ended in an acquittal of charges he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate current President Joe Biden.

The outcome of the second trial came as no surprise as the ban on sentencing would have required a significant bipartisan vote at a time when the United States is extremely partisan and more deeply politically polarized than it has been in recent years. decades.

This trial was not about choosing the country over the party, not even that it was about choosing a country over Donald Trump and 43 Republican members chose Trump. They chose Trump, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote.

Trump, for his part, issued a statement calling for the trial to be another phase of the greatest witch hunt in our country’s history.

No president has ever experienced something like this, Trump added.

Democrats had hoped Republicans, who had experienced the riot firsthand and deliberated at the crime scene, would get them to put politics aside and vote for conviction.

While the vote reflects deep divisions between Republicans and Democrats, it also amplifies deep divisions within the GOP between pro-Trump lawmakers and those who believe it should be held accountable.

Arguments

House Democratic impeachment officials framed their argument around the accusation that Trump laid the groundwork for violence by baseless insistence that the presidential election results were fraudulent. They presented detailed evidence that they said showed he told the crowd to come to Washington, DC on January 6, gave them their marching orders, and then refrained from calling the rioters afterwards. the start of the violence.

Democrats released graphic videos of rioters storming Capitol Hill, mixed with Trump’s remarks he made and tweets he sent throughout. Over the course of two days, Democrats argued that it was clearly evident that Trump instigated the events that unfolded on January 6.

It is now clear without a doubt that Trump supported the actions of the mob and therefore must be condemned. It’s as simple as Jamie Raskin, the House’s senior director of impeachment, said in closing arguments on Saturday.

Trump’s defense team argued that his speech was not an incitement to hatred and was permitted under constitutional protections of free speech.

To assert that the president wished, wished for or encouraged illegal or violent behavior in any way is an absurd and monstrous lie, Michael van der Veen, one of Trumps’ attorneys, said on Friday.

Trump’s defense attorneys also argued that the Democrats’ presentation was misleading, filled with falsified evidence and called the political theater of the Democrat-led trial who have done it for Trump since he announced his first presidential campaign six years ago.

Since my client stepped in, they have had an overwhelming zeal to defeat an independent-minded stranger and to shame, belittle, silence and demonize his supporters, van der Veen said in his closing remarks on Saturday.

Quick test

Lawmakers on both sides had hoped for a speedy trial and they got their wish. Five days is by far the fastest presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.

Republicans wanted no longer to answer questions about Trump’s behavior around the riot and Democrats, including President Joe Biden, want to move on to other business, such as confirmation from senior administration officials Biden and a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid program.

The trial was nearly extended after Republican Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, who released a statement on Friday recounting his account of a conversation amid the riot between Trump and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy during which McCarthy was heard begging the president to call the rioters. .

On Friday night, Herrera Beutler urged the patriots who were with Trump on this call to come forward and tell their stories.

The demand led the Senate to vote on Saturday to call witnesses, threatening to slow down the trial for days, if not weeks. Eventually, there was an agreement to record his statement as evidence and not to call witnesses.

Republican cracks

Trump remains popular with conservative voters, and for fear of alienating them or the former president, most Republican senators voted against the conviction.

Those seven Republican Senators, Senators Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey who voted for a conviction faced the same massive criticism as the 10 House Republicans who voted. to dismiss him. last month.

Friday’s statement by Herrera Beutler, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment, sparked some of Trump’s most ardent supporters.

Pro-Trump MP Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened that Trump supporters would take notice of Hererra Buetlers actions.

Voting to impeach innocent President Trump first, then yelping at the press and throwing @GOPLeader under the bus, she tweeted.

Trump’s 75 million followers are watching, Greene added.

