Elections Are Key to Solving Haiti’s Political “Paralysis”, US Ambassador Says to VOA | Voice of America





WASHINGTON / PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI – Elections are essential to end the long-standing political paralysis of Haitians, US Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison told VOA in an exclusive interview on Friday.

“What troubles us is governance by decree, governance by presidential decree which has been underway in Haiti for a period which is not normal and which is under way,” Sison said.

The ambassador told VOA that US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken “have made it clear that democracy and human rights are central to US foreign policy.

Sison expressed concern about recent political developments in Haiti, including an alleged coup and attempted assassination against President Jovenel Moise on February 7.

Twenty-three people have been arrested in connection with the plot, including Supreme Court Justice Yvickel Dabresil.

The judiciary was released from detention Thursday, February 11 after a national outcry and international expressions of concern. Twenty others are still in detention.

When does Moises’ mandate end?

The Biden administration has been criticized for supporting Moise’s claim that his term is due to end in 2022. The Haitian opposition argues that his term expired on February 7, 2021.

“The Superior Council of the Magistracy, which in principle has the last word on all political and judicial conflicts – ruled that the mandate of Jovenel Moise ended on February 7”, lawyer André Michel, the representative of the democratic and popular sector of opposition groups said VOA.

Sison said the United States and its allies have agreed on a 2022 end date.

“The Haitian people elected President Jovenel Moise in November 2016. President Moise was sworn in on February 7, 2017 for a five-year term that will end on February 7, 2022. This is the same analysis that the OAS has done – the Organization of American States, ”the ambassador told VOA.

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, and Congressman Andy Levin, also a committee member, however agreed with the opposition that Moise’s term ended on the 7th. February. They say that a provisional government should be formed by members of the opposition to organize legislative and presidential elections as soon as possible.

February 7 marks the end of Pres Moises’ mandate in Haiti. The country is worse off than when it started with rampant poverty, corruption and gang violence that the government is complicit in. The United States should join the call for an inclusive transition that represents the Haitian people, ”Leahy tweeted.

“With no evidence to back up his claims of a conspiracy against his life, Mose demonstrates what my colleagues and I said: There is no chance of a real election, a real democracy or real accountability as long as ‘he stays in power,’ Levy tweeted.

Today I co-edited a letter to @SecBlinken with @RepYvetteClarke condemning President Mose’s undemocratic actions in Haiti, calling for a democratic transition of power led by Haiti, Meeks tweeted.

What everyone agrees on All political actors seem to agree on the need for the elections, but not on the details.

Moise insists that a referendum must first take place in April to approve a new constitution before holding presidential and legislative elections in September.

The opposition said it would not participate in any elections organized by the Provisional Electoral Council of Moise. He is opposed to the very creation of the council, which was chosen by Moise, without opposition or involvement of civil society.

Sison says all political players should put their differences aside and focus on what is best for the Haitian people.

“Political and economic stability will come only when Haitian leaders put aside their differences. When they put aside their differences in order to serve the Haitian people. And put aside their differences also to support Haiti’s democratic institutions,” she told VOA.

“So we share the concern of the Haitian people regarding insecurity and the health and education sectors and food insecurity. We share their concerns regarding gang violence,” she added.

United States supports inclusive solution

Sison said the administration supported an “inclusive solution”.

“People have to talk to each other. And they have to find peaceful ways to resolve their differences,” she told VOA.

“Political polarization has affected governance. It has affected the life of the Haitian people, ”she added.

Moise also stressed the need for unity and putting aside differences to break the political deadlock.

The battle I’m fighting is not for me, it’s for you, Moise said in a nationwide speech hours after announcing the attempted coup.

I am not here to lie to you today, I am here to tell you the truth. My opposition brothers and sisters, don’t let pride, revenge, selfishness stop you from working with me, he said.

The Moises government recently signed an agreement with the United Nations to help Haiti finance the organization of elections.

A sum of 20 million US dollars was deposited in a common fund by the Haitian government to organize the referendum and the general elections. I commend the government for its efforts to allow the people to renew their political staff, Moise tweeted in French.

Asked whether the United States was also prepared to provide financial assistance to the Moise government for the organization of the elections, Sison said that “the legislative elections must take place as soon as technically possible for the legitimate role of the parliament can be re-established.

Free and fair presidential elections must also be organized so that a newly elected president can succeed President Moise at the end of his term, ”she said.

Sison added “we ARE committed to the Haitian people. The Haitian people are our neighbors. We want to see a safer and more prosperous future for Haiti and for the region. It is a region that we all share.”

Jean Robert Philippe contributed to this report.







