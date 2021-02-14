Congressman demands ban on China and Russia from investing in UK defense supply chain





China and Russia should ban investment in the British defense supply chain, lawmakers warned that the government is putting pressure on the government to take a more proactive stance on potential threats posed by China and Moscow in future defense and foreign policy reviews.

The warning follows a Parliamentary investigation into foreign involvement in the UK defense supply chain that concluded that stronger measures are needed to protect businesses from hostile foreign ownership. This is particularly urgent in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has weakened many SMEs and made them potentially vulnerable to takeovers, the survey found.

“Investment in the defense supply chain of all countries not included on the approved list, including Russia and China, should be banned,” said Richard Drax, conservative lawmaker and chairman of the House Defense Subcommittee. “A UK company should not be left with the option of accepting or accepting hostile foreign investment.”

Lawmakers have criticized the Department of Defense’s “injustice” approach to foreign ownership.

Separately, several Chinese skeptical Tory lawmakers are lobbying the government to clarify their policies against China in a long-delayed integrated defense and foreign policy review scheduled in early March.

As China imposes new security laws on Hong Kong and growing evidence of human rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, there are growing concerns about whether Britain should deepen its trade relations with China.

According to a parliamentary survey, six British companies that have listed defense as a key business area over the past decade have been taken over by Chinese investors. One company, eXception PCB, produced plastic parts used in circuit boards for F-35 fighters.

“The Department of Defense must urgently evaluate the implications of Chinese ownership of the companies listed in this report,” said the House Speaker.

Defense Procurement Secretary Jeremy Quin told lawmakers that the Department of Defense is already working through a wide range of supply chain resilience and risk programs.

The report also criticized MoD for purchasing used equipment from China, such as a used 737 aircraft that will be converted to an E-7 wedgetail jet for the British Airways early warning system.

Security officials personally claim that they have a “clear eye” over the dangers of China’s military expansion and industrial espionage. But the government is wary of expressing concerns.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace rebelled against the expectation that the integrated review would point China as a geopolitical and strategic threat to Britain. “If we want the government to declare who our enemies are, [integrated review] In particular, we will be customizing a long list of bad people, good people, and neutral people,” he told the Defense Commission in November.

Regarding the report, Sam Armstrong, editor of the Henry Jackson Society’s Chinese investment database, said that the use of sensitive parts such as circuit boards, aircraft parts and underwater robots “even a single security flaw can kill lives.”

“The committee is right to say that the government’s simple and formal approach to dealing with Chinese investment in the same way as US investment should end,” he said. “We can’t allow the UK’s business-friendly system to transform into the weak underbelly of our security approach.”

Lawmakers welcomed the proposed bill to give the government greater powers over foreign direct investment through the National Security and Investment Act. This will match the UK with its allies and other nations. However, the report stressed that there is a need for clarity as to which countries are acceptable investors.

