Top agenda in pandemic as Britain hosts next week’s G-7 Leaders Meeting | American voice





London-UK said on Saturday it will use the first meeting of the G-7 presidency next week to explore global cooperation on coronavirus vaccine distribution and post-epidemic recovery plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host the G-7 Head of State for a virtual meeting on Friday, with the first meeting since April 2020 and the first major multilateral participation of US President Joe Biden since taking office last month.

They are meeting from June 11th to 13th last year at a seaside resort in Cornwall in southwest England. Last year’s meeting in the United States was put on hold due to an epidemic.

Johnson wants to raise his post-Brexit profile and his international stature after Britain’s divorce from the European Union and his criticism of his tactics while supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump.

He pledged to focus the G-7 presidency on better coordinating the international response to the epidemic as well as climate change before the UK hosted COP26, a UN conference on climate change in November.

In a statement released late Saturday, Johnson said, “The solution to the problem we face is… in our discussions with friends and partners around the world.”

He added that “a breakthrough in science” helped produce the COVID-19 vaccine needed to end the pandemic, and now world governments have a responsibility to work together to distribute it.

Johnson said, “I hope that 2021 will be remembered as the year humanity has worked together to defeat a common enemy as before.”

At a virtual meeting on Friday, he will host the chairpersons of the European Commission and the EU Commission, as well as leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

In late February, he will also chair a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on the link between climate change and conflict. The first such conference was chaired by a British leader since 1992.

Discussions at the meeting will inform the important action before the COP26 Summit hosted by the UK takes place in Glasgow, Scotland from November 1 to 12, the Downing Street office said.

