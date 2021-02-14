Hundreds of Thousands of People Without Electricity in Northwestern US Ice Storm | Voice of America





LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON – A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest in ice and snow on Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel in the region.

Freezing rain left roads, power lines and trees covered with ice in the Portland, Oregon area, and as of Saturday morning more than 270,000 people were without power. Extreme conditions, loss of electricity and transportation problems prompted Oregon Governor Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon.

The teams are now in full force and are coordinating with local emergency response teams on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers, Brown said in a statement.

Winter storms and extreme cold hit much of the western United States, putting homeless communities in particular at risk. Volunteers and shelter staff were trying to make sure homeless residents of Casper, Wyoming were indoors as the National Weather Service warned the wind chill was reaching up to 35 degrees below zero this weekend. Authorities in western Washington state and western Oregon have opened heated shelters in an effort to protect homeless residents from humidity and cold.

Power outages in the Portland area could extend throughout the weekend for some, said Elizabeth Lattanner, spokesperson for PGE, one of the region’s leading electricity providers.

In storms like these, restoration takes time, given all the challenges our teams face in getting to restoration sites and fixing these outages, Lattanner said. We have over 600 EMP and contract workers responding to the storm, it’s all on deck.

The trees are breaking under the weight of the ice

Many ice-laden trees shattered under the weight, falling on power lines and causing transformers to explode in showers of blue and orange sparks. As of noon Saturday, more than 1,200 PGE power lines were down, Lattanner said.

Brian Zevenbergen on Saturday watched a crew saw two large, ice-covered trees that had crashed into its driveway overnight, narrowly missing two cars parked there. His home in Lake Owego had also lost power overnight. Just around the corner, another massive tree blocked the street in the southern suburbs of Portland and had extinguished a city street light.

“Last night everything was up, and this morning the two trees blocked me in the driveway and blocked at least half of the street, he said. The friends on the lower floors have power, so I have invitations to go.

Ice and snowfall caused dangerous driving conditions, forcing Oregon transportation officials to close Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge, and the regional transportation agency TriMet suspended all services from bus and train in the area.

TriMet spokesperson Tia York has asked people to avoid all travel except in emergencies. It’s too dangerous there, York wrote in a statement.

Police in Salem, Oregon have also warned residents of Marion and Polk counties to watch for fallen power lines and falling tree branches, and Oregon State Police said that fallen trees blocked several roads in the area.

Seattle on alert

Some Washington state residents have also been hit by the weather, with snow falling across the Seattle area on Saturday morning and freezing rain falling along the coast in Grays Harbor County. The city of Seattle activated its Emergency Operations Center on Saturday morning to coordinate the city’s response to the winter storm.

Heavy snowfall also led to dangerous driving conditions in parts of eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho, Malheur County, Oregon and Boise, Oregon. Idaho, expected to receive up to 15 centimeters of snow by Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the three states should prepare for a new wave of winter humidity that will hit the northwest on Sunday evening, which could result in heavier snowfall through Monday. The unstable winter conditions would likely continue throughout the week, the National Weather Service said on Saturday morning.

Western Washington was expected to receive an additional 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 cm) of snow on Saturday, with another 2 inches (5 cm) possible on Sunday and Monday. Rain falling on accumulated snow raised the possibility of urban flooding on Sunday evening or Monday in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Avalanche conditions

Heavy snow created dangerous avalanche conditions in many areas of the Olympic Games and Cascade mountain ranges, with large avalanches possible. Officials at the Payette Avalanche Center in west-central Idaho have also warned of the increased avalanche risk in the days to come.

Idaho’s neighbors to the east have been hit by brutally freezing weather, with the National Weather Service warning of dangerous wind chills in Montana and Wyoming. The wind chill was expected to reach as low as 50 degrees below zero in Billings and near Missoula, MT, and almost as low in parts of Wyoming. Such weak wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in just a few minutes. The freezing cold is expected to last through the weekend. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center also warned of dangerous avalanche conditions in areas around Apsen, Steamboat and Flat Tops, Grand Mesa and Gunnison. Frigid temperatures with sub-zero lows are expected to last until Monday morning in Denver and the Colorado plains, according to the National Weather Service.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos