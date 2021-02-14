The hottest and sunnyest place in the UK last year and the ideal staying destination





The possibility of overseas travel is still far away, so I would like to give myself the best opportunity to enjoy the sunshine and blue sky at the stay.

So, to help you book summer breaks according to the rules, obvs asked the Met Office last July to find the country’s hotspots and the sunniest destinations.

Here are some of the UK’s hotspots based on temperature and sunshine in July Credit: AlamyLONDON 23.54C

With many foreign tourists unable to head to the capital, it’s a great time to explore thousands of years of history and culture right here at home.

Five of the hottest temperatures recorded in the UK last July were London, including Regent Park and Kew Gardens. Both are good examples of nice green spaces for visitors to enjoy.

Kew Gardens is one of the green spaces that visitors to London can enjoy.Credit: Getty Images-Getty

Explore the city on foot on a free walking tour with Strawberry Tours themed around Harry Potter, Jack the Ripper, James Bond, and of course major landmarks. See strawberrytours.com/london

Accommodation: We love cheap boutique Z hotels. There are from 50 to 10 in London per night. The rooms are small but have decent beds, Wi-Fi and HD TV. There aren’t any fancy facilities, but I love the complimentary cheese and wine served daily from 5pm to 8pm in the hotel’s small bar-restaurant.

See thezhotels.com

South 23.38C

This classic British seaside resort boasts the world’s longest cruise ship pier and a traditional fairground of Adventure Island Roller Coaster and Ferris Wheel.

But you can explore more in the new art galleries, festivals, and trendy restaurants that have opened next to neon-lit entertainment arcades in recent years.

The South End features the world’s longest pleasure pier.

The palm-lined beach is the best place to place deck chairs to enjoy the hot temperatures. For a quirky ride, check out the Cliff Lift, one of the few cable railroads in the UK, and the shortest one that travels just 130 feet.

For an older world charm, take a trip to neighboring Old Lee, home to narrow cobbled streets, ancient pubs, and traditional cockle barns.

Accommodation: Located on the waterfront of the Eastern Esplanade, the Premier Inn offers great value rooms just 4 minutes from Sealife Adventure. Prices for this July start at $66 for a family room for 4 people. See Premierinn.com

Worcester 23.08C

This fascinating cathedral city is perfect for a short break, known for its delicate pottery, luxurious Worcestershire sauce, and some of America’s most picturesque cricket grounds.

There are centuries of history to discover. Explore The Commandery to learn about the city’s role in the British Civil War, or wander Friar Street, home to unique framed buildings including the Greyfriars House and Garden and the 500-year-old Tudor House.

Worcester Cathedral overlooking the Severn River Credit: Alami

Take a break after exploring it all at The Anchor, a historic pub on the Severn River’s marina in Diglis. The large pub garden is just a few minutes walk from the city center, making it the perfect place to enjoy a pint or a meal.

Accommodation: Enjoy your stay at Stanbrook Abbey Hotel, a historic old abbey just 5 miles from the city center in a beautiful countryside location. Sympathetic renovations dating back to the 16th century have made the most of the past with dramatic stone cloisters and Gothic stained glass. Rooms start at 170 per night in summer. see handpickedhotels.co.uk

Cambridge 23.07C

Drifting the tranquil waters of the Cam River in one of Cambridge’s famous punts is the best way to see this historic university town. There are thousands of years of history to be found in 31 universities, and Cultural Eagles will love to wander around the many museums and galleries.

Admire the classic architecture, from gothic spiers to neoclassical columns, then settle in Bax for a picnic with Pims. The botanical garden is also a peaceful haven for the city.

Punting on the River Cam, the backside of King’s College and King’s College Chapel. Credit: Alamy

However, this is a university city in the center and the crowded nightlife and numerous interesting eateries are perfect for indulging and short breaks.

Accommodation: If you want to explore the city or the surrounding area in a different way, why not take a boat holiday in Cambridgeshire Waterways? Hoseasons take a 7-night break aboard the Marsh Harrier canal boat sailing from Ely in a total of 1,135 people arriving on July 2. see hoseasons.co.uk

Maldon 23.05C

So there’s so much more to Six Coastal Town than gourmet sea salt. The ancient city of Blackwater Estuary has a lot of history.

Kids will love Promenade Park, which has a playground, splash park and seasonal events held on the river bank. Hire a beach hut for the day and enjoy a picnic.

Maldon Promenade Park will be a great destination for kids.Credit: Alamy

There are boat trips to some of the original surviving Thames barges, and for insights into the strategic importance of the past, check out the Union Military Service Museum, which features a history of war and weapons from the Middle Ages to the present day.

Stay: Enjoy some glamping fun at Osea Leisure Park. There are a variety of unique options, including windshield lodges, pods, safari tents, and camping. The on-site restaurant and bar offers food, drink and entertainment for everyone. Two nights at Glampingford in early July ranged from 198 to 4 people in total.

See osealeisure.com

EASTBOURNE 253.26 Hours of sunlight

In order not to be overtaken by neighboring Brighton, Eastbourne ranks second on the sunshine list.

This Victorian resort town in East Sussex boasts a 150-year-old pier perfect for strolling through the blue skies with ice cream.

Belle Tout lighthouse on Beachy Head in Eastbourne Credit: Getty Images-Getty

The Military Museum is right next to the hills in South Downs National Park and Redoubt Fortress, built during the Napoleonic Wars.

When it rains, the town’s colorful art scene will brighten up the day with Eastbourne, which boasts the Towner Art Gallery, the largest gallery in the area.

Accommodation: Starting at 253.75pp for a 4-person share and 1 pet for a 3-day stay at the dog-friendly Bakers Cottage in the historic district of Eastbournes Mead Village in August. See caninecottages.co.uk.

SHANKLIN 262.32 hours of sunlight

With a whopping 262 hours 19 minutes 2 seconds of sunshine last year, Shank Clean on the Isle of Wight was the sunniest place in the UK in 2020. It also boasts one of the most beautiful beaches on the entire island.

In addition to the sandy beaches, the popular town has plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy the sun, including the Rylstone Gardens and band stands with regular outdoor performances.

Shanklin’s Old Village Credits on the Isle of Wight: Alamy

The Old Village is all thatched, history with independent shops and tea rooms for cream tea or light lunch. Miles of bike paths and footpaths provide endless options for crystal-clear biking and hiking.

Accommodation: Self-catering 3 nights at Landguard Holiday Park in Shanklin in August is 249 days for a 2-bedroom Guelder caravan for 6 guests. See parkdeanresorts.co.uk.

BOGNOR REGIS 252.53 hours of sunlight

Known for Butlins Holiday Park, this West Sussex town offers traditional seaside delights with easy access to all parts of the UK thanks to a direct rail line through London.

Swim at East Beach with lifeguards, rental deckchairs, and ice cream stands throughout the summer. Beach on the Beach offers a sand play area for younger kids.

Bognor Regisoffers is an easily accessible traditional beach pleasure Credit: Getty Images-Getty

Alternatively, you can take a walk around Hotham Park where kids can take the miniature railroad.

Take a tour of the beautiful 9 hectares of green space off High Street on the train Boris before renting a pedal for the fun of floating on the boating lake.

STAY: A 3-night stay in the Silver Room at Butlins Bognor Regis starts at 138.25pp based on a 4-person share in July.

See butlins.com.

FOLKESTONE 248.77 hours of sunlight

If there are many sunny days, you can see the way from Folkestone to France.

If that’s what pinches you for a continental holiday, this Victorian boom town will find charming mid-19th-century restaurants and cafés calm down.

Folkestone’s Victorian restaurant and café is so soothe Credit: Getty Images-Getty

The picturesque port sets Folkestone apart from other Kent coastal ports, while much of the formerly ruined old town boasts galleries, boutique shops, and cafés. Folkestone is also home to the British Battle Memorial Park, with stone carvings of the Air Force gazing at the sea.

The clifftop East Cliff and Warren Country Park are ideal for walking dogs or kids.

Accommodation: Folkestone for 3 nights at the Black Horse Farm Caravan and Motorhome Club Site in Sunny Sands Beach is 48.90 per pitch. See caravanclub.co.uk.

HASTINGS 247.05 hours of sunlight

This up-and-coming East Sussex village boasts everything from antique shops and independent boutiques to the Norman ruins of Hastings Castle, where William the Conqueror once lived.

Cultural Eagle should be at the forefront of the fantastic Hastings Contemporary Art Gallery.

Hastings is fantastic for both family and cultural eagles.Credit: Alamy

Families will enjoy the free Hastings Fishermans Museum or ride the steepest funicular railway in England, opened in 1902.

The beach is pebble, so there is no sand in the sandwich and the renovated pier is always worth a walk.

Accommodation: A 3-day stay at a cottage in Hastings starts at 178.75pp based on a 4-person share in August.

See lastminute-cottages.co.uk.

2207.67 Time Winner ISJERSEY

The mainland may hit summer highs, but it is the Jersey Channel Islands that claim the UK record with the most sunlight in the 12 months of 2020.

According to data from the UK Met Office, Essex’s Shoeburyness was the sunniest place in the UK with over 2,207.67 hours of sunshine throughout the year. However, Jersey recorded 2,392 hours of sunlight, while the Jersey Met Office recorded 185 hours more than Essex.

La Cobiere Lighthouse in the Jersey Channel Islands Source: Alamy

With campgrounds and beaches booked along the British mainland coastline and international travel rules fluidly changing, Jersey is an ideal staying destination with more than 30 beaches ranging from pebbled coves to sandy beaches. Seymour Hotels has three hotels on the island, and once unlocked, they offer good spring benefits. St. Peter’s Greenhill Country House Hotel offers 3 nights for the price of 2 nights during spring break until April 30th, with free cancellation up to 48 hours prior to arrival. Room for 3 nights 285.60.

The Merton Hotel in St Savior offers a complimentary half board during the high summer season and half price dinner during the vacation. Both products are for stays of 4 nights or more. Rooms start at 85 per night.

See seymourhotels.com.

For more information on the island, see jersey.com.

