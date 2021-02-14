CDC: 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States





The United States took a big step forward on Saturday in trying to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration has pledged to increase daily doses to 1.5 million.

WASHINGTON The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday that more than 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the United States.

The vaccine dose tally covers both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as of 6 a.m. Saturday, the CDC said on its COVID Data Tracker online. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require two doses.

In total, the agency said 69,883,625 doses have been delivered and 50,641,884 doses have been administered so far.

The CDC said about 37 million people received 1 or more dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 13 million people received the second dose on Saturday.

Getting Americans vaccinated will be the key to suppressing the virus and fully reopening the economy. The Biden administration has pledged to increase daily doses to 1.5 million. President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States will have sufficient doses by the end of the summer to vaccinate 300 million Americans.

Since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, more than 27 million Americans have been infected and the country is on the verge of reaching 500,000 deaths.

The Biden administration’s virus response plan calls for the opening of 100 federally-backed vaccination sites by the end of February. But some states are reluctant to accept the offer, at least for now, saying they don’t need more places to administer the doses. They just need more doses.

Several national chains, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, began administering COVID-19 vaccines received from the federal government on Friday. Free vaccinations, currently only available in a limited number of stores in some states, are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a state-federal partnership that aims to get vaccinations in underserved areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

