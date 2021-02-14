Winter storms hit us with snow, ice and extreme cold





Extreme winter conditions gripped large swathes of the United States on Saturday, bringing thick snow and ice and cutting power to thousands of people from the Pacific Northwest to the mid-Atlantic.

Minnesota, which is no stranger to cold weather, could have set a record temperature for Feb.13 of minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which was recorded 25 miles east of Ely, according to the National Weather Service. Minnesota’s previous record for the date was minus 46 degrees, set in 1916. Several other areas in northern Minnesota reported temperatures below 40 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

Ice storm warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued across a thick belt of the country, from Seattle to southern Texas to southern New Jersey, with many areas reporting brutally low temperatures .

Heavy snow fell over the mountains and lowlands of Washington and Oregon, with heavy icing in northwest Oregon. Seattle was covered in more than a foot of snow, and emergency crews were responding to cars slipping on icy roads.

In southern Washington state, Clark County officials declared a state of emergency, warning that roads had become impassable and six snowplows got stuck in deep snow and ice , although they are equipped with tire chains.

It’s a good reminder to the community that winter driving conditions are unpredictable and even the best prepared vehicles can have difficulty maneuvering in these conditions, said Ahmad Qayoumi, public works manager for Clark Countys.

Governor Kate Brown of Oregon declared a state of emergency on Saturday, saying the weather had caused extensive damage and left hundreds of thousands of people without power. She said the crews were in full force to respond to the dangerous conditions and open warming centers.

In Northwestern Oregon’s Willamette Valley, traffic was at a standstill on some roads, including Interstate 84. Downed trees and power lines had closed other roads in the Oregon, and the low temperatures made plows difficult.

I’ve been working for the Oregon Department of Transportation for 17 years, so I’ve seen some really bad storms, and it’s right up there, said Shelley Snow, a department spokeswoman. It was a mess.

More than 230,000 people in northwestern Oregon were without power on Saturday afternoon as crews worked to fix more than 1,200 failed power lines, according to Portland General Electric. The company estimated that it would take at least two days to restore power.

We really understand how frustrating this is, the company wrote on Twitter, and we’re sorry.

The power outages affected at least eight states. Virginia, with nearly 280,000 customers without power, has been among the hardest hit; Oregon, with over 230,000; and North Carolina, with more than 120,000, according to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates live power data from utilities across the United States

Bad weather was the prelude to another winter spell that is expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to more than 100 million Americans over the next few days.

The storm was expected to hit the southern plains on Sunday before making its way into the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys and into the northeast on Monday and Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation has warned drivers to prepare for a marathon of historically cold air over the next few days, which could make driving dangerous.

Remember, if you don’t have to be on the road, stay home, the ministry said.

According to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service, Las Vegas itself was going through tumultuous weather like an afternoon storm, winds of up to 72 miles per hour at the North Las Vegas airport.

Nearly 30,000 customers were without power in the Las Vegas area alone, according to NV Energy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos