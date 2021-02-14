China Responds to US Claims of Lack of Transparency | national





BEIJING (AP) China hit the United States back on Sunday over allegations by the White House that Beijing withheld certain information about the coronavirus outbreak from World Health Organization investigators.

In a statement released Friday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington was deeply concerned about how the initial findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.

It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert conclusions free from intervention or modification by the Chinese government, ”he said, referring to the WHO mission investigating the origins of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected at the end of 2019.

“To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make its data available from the first days of the epidemic.” Sullivan’s statement said.

China responded on Sunday with a statement from its embassy in Washington, saying that the United States has already seriously hampered international cooperation on COVID-19 and is now pointing the finger at other countries that faithfully support the WHO and the ‘WHO itself.

While welcoming President Joe Biden’s decision to reverse the Trump administration’s decision to quit the WHO, China hopes the United States will hold itself to the highest standards, take a serious, serious, transparent and responsible, assume their rightful responsibility, support the work of WHO. with real actions and make an appropriate contribution to international cooperation on COVID-19, ”the statement said.

Following allegations of Chinese data retention in the New York Times and other media, investigative team member Peter Daszak tweeted, “It was NOT my experience on the @WHO mission.”

As head of the animal / environment working group, I found trust and openness with my Chinese counterparts. We immediately had access to new critical data. We have improved our understanding of the likely fallout pathways, ”Daszak tweeted.

Another member of the team, Thea Koelsen Fischer from Denmark, also said it had not been her experience and suggested that some comments were distorted in the media.

We have built good relationship within the Chinese / international Epi team! Allowing heated arguments reflects a deep level of engagement in the room. Our quotes are deliberately twisted and cast shadows on important scientific work, ”Fischer tweeted.

While in Wuhan, Koelsen Fischer said she was unable to see the raw data and had to rely on an analysis of the data presented to her. But she said it would be true in most countries.

Britain’s Daszak, a zoologist now working in New York, confirmed Fischer’s remarks, tweeting: It is disappointing to spend time with reporters explaining the main findings of our month-long grueling work in China, to see our colleagues selectively misquoted to fit a narrative that was prescribed before work began. Shame on you @nytimes. “

Daszak had previously worked with deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Shi Zhengli, to trace the origins of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, which originated in China and caused the 2003 outbreak. earlier told The Associated Press that the WHO team enjoyed a higher level of openness than expected and had full access to all the sites and staff they requested.

The WHO 10-country team left Wuhan last week after nearly a month. He visited markets, hospitals and research centers, including the highly secure Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been the subject of speculation due to its large collection of bat virus specimens.

In their comments while in China, the team members said they have new knowledge about the origins of the pandemic that has killed more than 2.3 million people, but that major questions remain unanswered.

The mission was intended to be a first step in the process of understanding the origins of the virus, which scientists say could have been transmitted to humans via a wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat. They said direct transmission from bats to humans or through the frozen food trade was also possible, but another theory that the virus had leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

The visit by WHO teams was politically sensitive for Beijing, which fears blame for alleged missteps in its rapid response to the epidemic. A PA investigation found that the Chinese government has limited research into the outbreak and ordered scientists not to speak to reporters.

