



U.S. dangerous bacon and ham sold under misleading labels as a result of transatlantic trade deals could flood UK stores, says the author of a new book based on a decade of research into the food industry.

Meat is hardened with nitrite derived from vegetables, which is a practice not allowed by the European Commission due to evidence that it increases the risk of bowel cancer. However, it is acceptable in the United States, where products are often marked as all natural. The strong U.S. meat industry is likely to argue that exports of nitrite-hardened meats are a condition of the post-Brexit British-U.S. trade deal under the strong pressure the British government has to provide.

The U.S. processed meat industry behaves like a big cigarette, Guillaume Coudray, author of Who Poisoned Your Bacon Sandwich?, told Observer. It obscures the truth about nitro meat, obscures the facts for its own commercial good, and has been doing it for decades. They did this despite the clear and overwhelming evidence that nitro meat causes bowel cancer.

Coudrays’ claim reflects the row on chlorinated chickens. The practice of washing poultry meat with goats is common in the United States, but prohibited in the United Kingdom. The government said it would not allow imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef under a transatlantic trade agreement, but declined to sign the promise.

The U.S. processed meat industry uses nitrite extracted from celery juice to cure, pink, and preserve pork so that it can be stored longer on supermarket shelves. Nitrate is harmless by itself, but when cooked and consumed, it produces carcinogenic nitrosamines.

In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) linked 34,000 cases of colorectal cancer per year worldwide to a diet high in processed meats. According to a report based on epidemic data from hundreds of thousands of people, eating 50 grams of processed meat per day (the equivalent of two bacon rashers) increased your risk of bowel cancer by 18% over your lifetime.

Coudray, whose book was published this week, said: The US meat industry uses celery juice nitrate to treat bacon and ham. While Americans clearly mislead consumers by claiming that their products are nitrite free or all natural, such claims have been banned in Europe.

The free trade agreement between the UK and the US poses a real risk of flooding the UK market with dangerous bacon. As a result of inaccurate and misleading American packaging, consumers have no way of knowing which products are truly safer.

Despite the ban on plant nitrites, the EU continues to accept existing nitrites. However, Coudray, a progressive meat producer in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Denmark, has made great strides in recent years to remove all nitrates from their products. For example, Italian producers have been making Prosciutto di Parma for 30 years without using nitrite. Even naked bacon, the UK’s largest bacon brand, is nitrite-free.

France is considering a complete ban on nitrite in a breakthrough bill before the French Parliament, Coudray said. It’s time for the UK government to act the same and ensure that substandard US products will ban entry into the UK.

Food historian and writer Bee Wilson, who contributed the preface to the Coudrays book, told Observer: What’s really interesting is whether the French ban on hardened nitrite meat will go into effect. If so, this would be a big change in food policy that could encourage other governments in Europe to follow it. However, there are currently no indications of the rest of the EU countries following France.

The tradition of curing bacon with this chemical was established in an era when no one knew what harm they did. But now we know they do harm, so the question of what to do next. [This] Tighter regulations are needed at the government level to change the entire industry at once.

The Coudrays book also shows the aggressive lobbying of the U.S. meat industry to overturn the UK ban on nitrite-hardened meats during World War II due to a lack of bacon and ham. Confidential diplomatic cables obtained by Coudray show that the U.S. animal industry commissioner is accusing the British of unfair discrimination. The British Trade Commission has warned that the United States is very confused on this issue and will not rest and face retaliation.

U.S. nitrite-cured bacon entered the UK in 1944, triggering a 20-year campaign to allow the use of nitrite in the UK’s processed meat industry. I finally succeeded.

