Storm Team 11: Mother Nature doesn’t give us a lot of love on Sunday – cloudy skies and irregular drizzle | WJHL





Storm Team 11 Forecast: Saturday February 13, 2021

Stay cloudy this evening with fog, drizzle and mist in places. Low of about 37 degrees in the Tri-Cities with temperatures 20 to nearly 30 degrees higher near Wise and eastern Kentucky. This will lead to freezing drizzle and light icing until Sunday morning, so watch out for slippery spots.

Stubborn clouds on Sunday with a few glimpses of sunshine if you’re lucky in eastern Tennessee this can push our peak to 48 or 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities with average temperatures of 30 to nearly 40 degrees at North. Drizzle or a few brief showers are possible.

A few breaks in the clouds are scheduled for Sunday evening, but a few scattered showers return late at night. Low again in the mid to 30’s in the Tri-Cities with temperatures near zero in Kentucky and neighboring Virginia communities.

This will create a problem as more moisture moves over us on Monday and Tuesday. It does seem to have a couple of waves of humidity these days.

1. Sunday evening / Monday morning: drizzle or occasional showers in Tennessee and North Carolina with the best chance of scattered showers near Jonesville and Lebanon and north / west points. Light freezing rain is expected in Kentucky and neighboring counties in southwestern Virginia, north of Big Stone Gap.

2. The best chance of rain and freezing rain / ice occurs Monday night through early Tuesday. The Tri-Cities will have all the rain during this time. The threat of freezing rain / ice is once again affecting our counties in northern southwestern Virginia, particularly in Kentucky. Localized felled trees and power outages are a concern as well as difficult travel during this time. Snow is more likely just northwest of us.

3. As the cold air moves on Tuesday, some snow is expected Tuesday morning in areas where ice is forecast Monday evening and early Tuesday. The thickest snow can stay just west of the location along the Kentucky-Virginia border, so stay tuned. On the other hand, the rain can turn to a wintry mix Tuesday morning elsewhere, including in the Tri-Cities, followed perhaps by scattered flurries or flurries around noon on Tuesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for eastern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau at this time from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

The drier weather is changing Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Well, start in the mid-20s on Wednesday. The sunny and cloudy weather should be enough to warm us up in the lower, if not mid, 1950s in the Tri-Cities with 40s elsewhere.

Thursday can start relatively dry, especially in the Tri-Cities due to the downdraft winds. However, rain is expected to increase in the late afternoon and evening overnight with even the risk of a few thunderstorms. Highs can rise above 50 degrees to nearly 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities on Thursday.

The available humidity that remains on Friday is expected to turn into snow showers as temperatures drop steadily throughout the day. Stay up to date with the weather forecast as we track these storm systems throughout next week.

