Latest Covid blockade ends for 700,000 UK freelancers | unemployment





A study by the Resolution Foundation found that the number of self-employed people who stopped working during the current blockade is 50% more than the number who did not already work during the first blockade, and 41% experienced a significant decrease in income.

Some 700,000 people have stopped as a result of examining the damage suffered by many of the self-employed people who have been hit hardest by the economy.

It worked entirely during the current limit, which increased from 460,000 people last May. Those who became hairdressers, janitors and self-employed before the outbreak of the epidemic were among those who missed aid after government reform failed to cover Britain’s 1.5 million troops, previously made up of 5 million self-employed people.

The study revealed that the number of self-employed actively working people has declined more sharply than the official figures, and will put pressure on Prime Minister Li Shi Sunak ahead of next month’s budget. He is expected to report the largest public spending deficit during peace. Many lawmakers have lobbied the Treasury to provide more support to the worst-affected people, and previous studies show that most are young, low-wage workers.

Mel Stride, chairman of the Tory of the Former Treasury Selection Committee, criticized officials for the limited scope of protection for self-employed people, many of whom have to claim universal credit.

Shadow Prime Minister Anneliese Dodds and Caroline Lucas, Green Party co-chair of the parliamentary group Gaps in Support, also campaigned for support.

The UK has barely avoided a double-deep recession last week, according to figures that showed the economy had grown in the last quarter of 2020. However, a modest 1% growth between October and December did not prevent UK national income from declining by 9.9% over a year. It’s the worst annual rate since the 1709 Great Surrey.

According to forecasts, the UK is recovering in the second half of 2021 as the hospitality and leisure industry reopens with Covid vaccination and relief of restrictions.

However, leading UK predictors disagree on the pace of recovery, and the Office of Budget Accountability, which provides an independent forecast to the Treasury, has taken a cautious stance to limit forecasts on growth and tax receipts, allowing the prime minister to borrow more to support the economy. is.

Although Sunak is understood to have opposed widening the scope of rescue programs for self-employed people, it is still likely to expand support for most businesses and households as they plan for the next year.

Think tank economist Hannah Slaughter said the government should offset the cost by expanding the eligibility criteria to help the missing people and recovering amounts that far exceed the losses incurred from subsidized workers in 2020. During the epidemic.

The think tank said 41% of self-employed people have experienced a 25% or more decrease in income during the current blockade.

This is slightly lower than the percentage of workers (45%) who experienced a serious income shock in the first state blockade in May, the report said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance said nearly 20 billion was spent to support self-employed people.

That said, we admit we haven’t been able to support everyone the way we want, but we will continue to review our plans and start the next level of economic support with our budget.

