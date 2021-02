Britain’s most romantic road trips to take when closures lift

Carrickfergus Castle, Northern Ireland’s most powerful Norman fortress, begins its work with a medieval bang. From here, the north-facing coast has been dramatically transformed into shape, with high basalt sea cliffs best explored on the Govins Cliffs Path. Other natural wonders include Slemish, the first home of the legendary St. Patrick at 437 m, the wild Thor Head with views of Scotland, the Dark Hedges with a rugged beech fairy world, and Kings Road in Game of Thrones. Once you set your driving time, you can watch the sunset at the Giants Causeway. Just a golden pink glow illuminates the honeycomb shape of hexagonal basalt columns interlocked as a result of an ancient volcanic eruption.

Sleep and eat

Would you like to stay in a 17th century castle with a resident ghost? Ballygally Castle fits perfectly into a romantic bill with turrets, towers and views across the Irish Sea. Or, if you want eco-friendly luxury with phenomenal Atlantic views, regional-focused cuisine including fresh seafood from the pier, and spa time, book Ballycastle’s new Salthouse Hotel (double from 161).

Snake Pass, Derbyshire

The Snake Pass, which passes through Pennines whose name and nature are snake-shaped, feels surprisingly rough given its proximity to Manchester and Sheffield. The steepest section of the A57 wriggles 11 miles through rainy hills and deserted, beautiful wastelands of Peak District National Park, celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2021. Start at Glossop and end at Ashopton Viaduct. It’s one of Britain’s most impressive landscapes, patrolling trails stretching up to high sheep, with dry stone walls rioting and purple heather blurring the wasteland in summer. The highest point of the route is 510m above sea level and it becomes slippery due to snow or heavy rain, so check the weather conditions before departure.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos