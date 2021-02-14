Studies show that virus strains first discovered in the UK are more lethal





This strain has been associated with an increased risk of hospitalization and death compared to infection with other forms of the virus.

There are still many unknowns. The data available for research differ markedly between important demographics, such as nursing homes, and provide an incomplete count of infections, a problem that persisted throughout the epidemic. However, it highlights how long it will take to collect and access virus science data despite its desperate demand for information, despite efforts to expedite processing of virus science data.

A few months after the strain was first reported, a highly contagious form of the virus has spread to more than 80 countries, including the United States, making it the dominant strain since British Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially said it was more lethal. In some parts of the UK. This overwhelmed hospitals, stopped travel and business, and had to return to closure in cities across Europe, even if a coronavirus vaccine program was put in place to inoculate millions. Scientists sequencing the virus have also discovered several highly contagious strains, such as those first recorded in South Africa.

Due to the rapid spread of the strain, the UK enforced a relatively longer and stricter blockade in January than its predecessor. As reported by the Washington Post, in other countries in Europe that reported their first spike this winter, transmission speeds declined after a prolonged outage to prevent further spread of the B.1.1.7 variant.

Along with the closure, some countries in Europe have increased their face mask requirements and recommendations in response to earlier reports of a variant threat. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines urging people to wear two cloth masks or medical masks to limit the likelihood of spreading or contracting various forms of the virus.

To date, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine manufacturers have said their products are effective against the latest forms of viruses. Research is ongoing on these variants and various vaccines in development or emergency use.

