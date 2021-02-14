Deep Freeze spikes gas to $ 600 over America’s long weekend





TipRanks

Goldman Sachs: these 2 strong buy stocks could increase by at least 30%

We’re well into the first quarter of 2021 now, and it’s a good time to take stock of what’s going on behind us and how it impacts what lies ahead. Goldman Sachs strategist Jan Hatzius believes we are on an upward trajectory, with better times ahead. Hatzius sees developed economies grow as the corona crisis recedes. For the United States, in particular, he is impressed with the very substantial tax support implied by the latest COVID relief plan. Even with that, however, Hatzius thinks the fourth quarter was a weaker period, and we’re still not quite out of it. He puts Q1 growth at 5%, and says this was going to see further concentrated expansion in the spring, and the growth rate accelerating to 10% in Q2. And by the acceleration, Hatzius means investors should expect Q2 GDP of around 6.6%. Hatzius attributes these predictions to ongoing vaccination programs and the continued development of COVID vaccines. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are already in production and in circulation. Hatzius says, regarding these programs, that the fact that we are developing more options and that governments around the world will have more options to choose between different vaccines [means] production is likely to accelerate quite sharply in the coming months. This is certainly one of the main reasons for our optimistic growth forecasts. In addition to Hatzius’ look at the macroeconomic situation, Goldman Sachs analysts also looked at specific stocks. Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two stocks that the firm says will show solid growth in 2021. The rest of the street also supports both symbols, each displaying a Strong Buy consensus rating. Stellantis (STLA) We’ve talked about the Detroit automakers before, and rightly so – they are major players in the US economy. But the United States does not have a monopoly on the automotive sector, as the Dutch company Stellantis has proven. This international conglomerate is the result of a merger between Frances Groupe PSA and the Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler. The deal was a 50-50 stock deal, and Stellantis claims a market cap of over $ 50 billion and a portfolio of near-legendary nameplates including Alpha Romeo, Dodge Ram, Jeep and Maserati. The deal that formed Stellantis, now the world’s fourth-largest automaker, took 16 months to come to fruition, after being first announced in October 2019. Now that it’s a reality, the merger has been completed. Completed in January this year, the combined entity promises cost savings of nearly 5 billion euros in Fiat-Chrysler and PSA operations. These savings appear to be achieved through greater efficiency, not through plant closures and reductions. Stellantis is new to the markets and the STLA symbol has supplanted the Fiat-Chryslers FCAU on the New York Stock Exchange, giving the new company a rich history. The company’s stock value has nearly tripled from its low point last March during the corona recession, and has remained strong since the merger ended. Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers is optimistic about Stellantis’ future, writing, “We see four factors that we believe will allow Stellantis to deliver results. 1) The PSA and FCA product portfolios in Europe cover segments of similar size at similar prices 2) Additional economies of scale can potentially have a significant impact on both companies … 3) Both companies are at a relatively nascent stage [in] electric vehicle programs. The merger will avoid duplication and create synergies. 4) Finally, we see opportunities around the central staffing where existing functions can probably be consolidated … In line with this outlook, Galliers rates STLA a Buy and its price target of $ 22 indicates a growth margin of 37% in the coming year. (To see Galliers’ track record, click here) Overall, this merger has generated a lot of buzz, and on Wall Street, there is broad agreement that the combined company will generate returns. STLA has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 7 unanimous buy-side reviews. The stock is priced at $ 16.04, and the average target of $ 21.59 is in line with Galliers, suggesting a potential upside of 34.5% year on year. (See STLA stock market analysis on TipRanks) NRG Energy (NRG) From the automotive sector, we are moving to the energy sector. NRG is a $ 10 billion utility provider, with two headquarters in Texas and New Jersey. The company supplies electricity to more than 3 million customers in 10 states plus DC, and has a generating capacity of over 23,000 MW, making it one of the world’s largest electric utilities from North America. NRG’s output includes coal, oil and nuclear power plants, as well as wind and solar farms. In its latest quarterly report, for 3Q20, NRG posted total revenue of $ 2.8 billion, as well as EPS of $ 1.02. Although declining year over year, this was still more than enough to keep the company’s strong and reliable dividend payout f 32.5 cents per common share. This annualizes to $ 1.30 per common share and gives a return of 3.1%. Analyst Michael Lapides, in his coverage of this action for Goldman Sachs, rates NRG a Buy. Its price target of $ 57 suggests a 36% rise from current levels. (To see Lapides’ history, click here) Noting the recent acquisition of Direct Energy, Lapides says he expects the company to deleverage in the near term. Following NRG’s acquisition of Direct Energy, one of the largest competitive retailers of electricity and natural gas in the United States, we see NRG’s business as somewhat transformed. The integrated business model owning power generation from wholesalers that provides electricity that is used to serve customers supplied by NRG’s competitive retail division reduces exposure to merchant food markets and at commodity prices, while increasing FCF potential, ”Lapides wrote. 2021, from a capital allocation perspective, as a year of deleveraging, but with NRG creating nearly $ 2 billion / year in FCF, we see a resumption of share buybacks as well as growth the 8% dividend to come in 2022-23. Another stock here with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. This is based on a 3 to 1 split between Buy and Hold valuations. NRG is trading at $ 41.84 and its average price target of $ 52.75 suggests a 26% rise from that year over year level (See NRG Stock Market Analysis on TipRanks) For great ideas for stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a Newly launched tool that brings together all information about TipRanks stocks .: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the featured analysts only. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to make your own analysis before making any investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos