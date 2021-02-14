COVID-19: Why Are People in Some Ethnic Minority Groups in the UK Less Getting Coronavirus Jabs? | British news





The success of the COVID vaccine launch is seen as the key to lifting restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

Nearly 14.6 million people now have their first coronavirus jab, but there are concerns about the low absorption rate of some ethnic groups.

It has been reported that the false conspiracy theory surrounding vaccines has spread to some communities, but is there any other reason behind this worrisome trend? Sky News explains.

How big is this?

The UK’s head of the coronavirus vaccine launch admitted that the government is “very concerned” with the low absorption rates of some ethnic communities.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that overall acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine is “very high”. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), 85% of adults are very likely to propose a jab.

However, Zahawi said the remaining 15% were “seriously distorted” of ethnic groups, especially the African-Caribbean and Black communities, as well as other Asian and BAME communities.

“If certain communities don’t get vaccinated, the virus will find them and pass through those communities like wildfires, and that’s something none of us wants to see.”

Minister Concerned With That Vaccine

According to the Royal College of GPs, whites in the UK are more than two times more likely to be vaccinated than those of a black background, and three times more than people of a mixed race background.

It is of particular concern to get less vaccinations in some ethnic groups as they are at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19.

ONS said last year that blacks were nearly four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites.

Meanwhile, a study published this week by experts from institutions including ONS and Oxford University found that people in the Bangladesh and Pakistani groups were “amazed” at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus in both pandemics compared to whites.

Why is the vaccine intake low in some ethnic groups?

Government scientific advisors say there is “limited” evidence of barriers to COVID-19 vaccine intake among ethnic groups.

One issue related to “structural and institutional racism and discrimination” was “reduced confidence and confidence in the efficacy and safety of vaccines”, according to a document written in January by the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE).

SAGE said that ethnic groups “have historically been underrepresented in health studies, including vaccine trials, which may affect the confidence that certain vaccines are perceived as appropriate and safe.”

“Confidence is especially important for the black community, where there is low confidence in medical institutions and findings due to the historical issues of unethical medical research,” he added.

London’s British Commissioner for Public Health (PHE) has argued that people from ethnic backgrounds who are reluctant to get vaccinated do not “choose the hardship”.

Professor Kevin Fenton said: “It should be remembered that distrust is often behind the historical challenges people face with the services we have to overcome.”

Language skills, the views of parents and guardians, and how young people can influence the attitudes of older relatives in multigenerational families are all factors to consider when it comes to vaccination hesitation, Professor Fenton said.

What does the false conspiracy theory do?

SAGE warns that distrust of the COVID-19 vaccine has to do with the “spread of misinformation” as well as the rate at which the jab is approved for use.

Dr. Perpetua Emeagi, lecturer in human biology and biology at the University of Liverpool Hope, told Sky News some myth-based fears about vaccines in the British African community.

They included that people are being “used as experimental animals” and that vaccines “will change their DNA.”

Another fear is that the vaccine will “insert computer-activated microchips,” Dr. Emeagi added.

“Some people see humans being used as guinea pigs,” she told Sky News.

Image: Pharmacist Josh Athwal is receiving Oxford vaccine administered by nurse Gurit Dhadday.

Dr. Emeagi said he held a webinar to unravel the myth and increase your understanding of vaccines.

She now urges the government to improve information on the vaccine’s development and effectiveness to reassure those concerned.

Imran Ahmed of the Digital Hate Response Center told Sky News that the fear some of the Muslim communities are targeting is that “the vaccine somehow contains non-halal ingredients.”

“They are willing to use misinformation, misrepresentation and explicit lies,” he added.

Minorities targeted by half white paper

England’s vice-chairman, Professor Jonathan Van Tam, described it as a “evil and dangerous horror story,” dismissing the false conspiracy theory that vaccines increase infertility.

The Royal College of Nursing said it was “too slow” for health and community leaders to respond to anti-backs messages spreading on social media.

Chief Executive Dame Donna Kinnair said there is “real distrust” of the COVID-19 vaccination program in some communities, particularly those from Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.

“Social media affects more people than we think, and it’s the young people in the community who often hesitate to get vaccinations and affect older people when I talk to the community,” she said.

What are you doing to encourage more vaccine intake?

The government and the NHS have launched a new vaccine intake plan designed to reach vulnerable and vulnerable groups and dispel the myths surrounding the COVID-19 jab.

Among the new initiatives, several public health videos have been translated into 13 different languages ​​to target specific audiences.

Cross-party groups of celebrities and MPs have also worked together on social media videos to generate interest.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Pretty Patel said social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have a social responsibility to eliminate vaccination content and wider misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

While visiting an immunization center in north London, she said, “I want to tell the social media company’do your own thing, take responsibility, pull out misinformation and misinformation.” Their stuff on the NHS and gov.uk. “

Scotland’s first black professor said a more diverse lineup of experts across the epidemic should stand out to help promote the coronavirus vaccine.

Professor Geoff Palmer of Heriot-Watt University said more experts from blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities should work with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to talk about the virus from the start.

He told Sky News that there was a “slight shift” in the right direction, but he thought it was “a bit late.”

“More BAME people are taking the vaccine. As BAME people are promoting the vaccine, I think this is a lesson we need to learn,” Professor Palmer added.

British researchers are investigating why people from some ethnic groups have been disproportionately affected by the epidemic through four new projects funded by UK research and innovation through the Economic and Social Research Council. There is.

