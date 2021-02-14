UK downplays European Union’s city of London poaching risk





File photo: Buildings are seen in the Canary Wharf business district where a man is walking along a sidewalk amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, UK on January 27, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters)-The UK downplayed the risk of the European Union taking business out of the City of London after Brexit on Sunday, saying the real challenges arise in New York, Tokyo and elsewhere.

The UK completed its withdrawal from the EU at the end of 2020, but the final free trade agreement that replaced the block members did not include the free trade agreement of financial services, the engine of the UK economy.

According to data released on Thursday, Amsterdam has replaced London as the largest stock trading center in Europe after the UK left the EU’s single marketplace to take over the UK derivatives business.

To be honest, the challenge for London as a global financial center around the world will come from Tokyo, New York and elsewhere, not from European hubs, especially as it begins to build barriers to trade and investment. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC.

The UK has not yet been granted an equal status in regulating financial services that will liberate trade. That’s because the EU said it needed information about the UK’s intentions to get out of EU rules. Britain said it provided all the necessary documents.

Raab said that if the EU builds barriers to dividing its business little by little across cities, there is a risk of undermining its own competitiveness.

EU authorities have previously made it clear that they want to switch euro denominated financial activities in London to build their own capital markets under direct supervision in Brussels.

Report: William James; Edited by Gareth Jones and Barbara Lewis

