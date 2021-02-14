Dominic Raab has dismissed a total ban on travel to the UK.





Dominic Raab dismissed the idea of ​​”bending a blanket” for travel to the UK to halt the spread of Covid-19.

British nationals or residents returning to the UK from 33 countries must spend 10 days in government-designated accommodation starting Monday.

The foreign minister was asked if a “collective ban” was necessary because, for example, a South African variant that was not on the list of 33 countries was found in Austria.

He told Sophy Ridge On Sunday in Sky News: “I’m not sure if that’s proportional. Of course, a full ban on air travel to the UK will be very difficult for a supply chain like cargo.”

Raab said the data is being evaluated very carefully and wants to make sure that the measurements are “as good as possible to the target.”

He said: I think we have the right balance. It’s a strong move, but it’s an action with a goal.

New Zealand, praised for its tactics dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, was locked down in its largest city for three days after three unexplained coronavirus cases were discovered in the community.

He added that the government is “on track” to achieve its goal of providing a coronavirus jab to 15 million people in the four top priority groups by Monday. He added that the government would start reopening schools in England on March 8 as planned.

“We have to carefully evaluate the data and wait for those plans to come into place,” he said.

“We are making progress, so I think we can be confident that we will be able to start the process.”

However, he said the government would take a “careful” approach to loosening the lockdown restrictions.

“We have to be very careful how we proceed. We have made good progress. I don’t want to see that clarification because it goes so fast,” he said.

He confirmed that the plan is to get the first Covid-19 vaccine by the end of April, vaccinating 99% of people at risk of death.

“And by doing so, by removing the deaths from this virus, we are in a much better position to start mitigating closures.

“We just talked about how we will do it, starting with the school and the non-essential retail store.

“I don’t think you can set any arbitrary goals that aren’t evidence-driven, so the point of the February 22 review is very important.”

When asked if all nine priority groups agree that the restrictions should be ended if immunization is given, he said the government “will not make some arbitrary promises without reviewing the impact of the action on infectious diseases and hospital stays” said. virus”.

Raab added, “Evidence driven,” adding: “But we share our ambition to get out of lockdown for economic reasons, jobs, livelihoods, and transitions to better places for the most vulnerable in society. For the mental health of everyone.”

