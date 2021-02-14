How can school successfully resume? What England can learn from other countries





National closed status: closed

Level of openness: full-time in the classroom

The Spanish government has declared a state of emergency, taking everything it can to avoid another shutdown similar to when the epidemic began in March 2020.

This includes staying at the national curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until early May 2021, during which time people go out to work, get education, buy medicine, or care for the elderly or children. You can not. People over 6 years old must wear a face shield in public transport, indoor public places, in some areas it is also mandatory outdoors.

However, schools in Spain are still open despite the fact that most regions have different rules and opinions. When education minister Isabel Cela and health minister Salvador Illa announced measures to resume schools in September, Cela said measures were in place to achieve the highest level of face-to-face education possible and to manage safe classroom return. Apart from the kids wearing masks and keeping a distance of 1.5 meters from each other, here are some of the government-imposed measures:

All schools are required to appoint someone responsible for complying with the protocol and taking action when new cases arise. Bubble groups should be created at school, and outdoor spaces should be prioritized for groups in order to limit student contact with other classes. The area of ​​​​activity should only stop face-to-face classes in exceptional circumstances. Students and teachers are required to check their body temperature every day before class begins.

According to the OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), an international large-scale survey of teachers, school leaders and schools’ learning environment, Spain is one of the countries with the highest percentage of older teachers in Western Europe at 38.2%. Teachers over 50 and their average age is 46. In Spain, there are 22,127 teachers over the age of 60, making up nearly 5% of all education workers.

Germany

