In the vaccination war, Britain should be able to make its own ammunition





Buying today’s sneakers won’t win the race tomorrow, and what appears to be running to the finish line in Covid vaccine development is actually a research and investment marathon.

But while the final lab in the UK with 13.5 million people vaccinated against Covid-19 feels striking, the pace will need to change if the UK wants to prove itself against this and the next epidemic in the future.

Many were amazed when the first two vaccines approved in the UK were based on mRNA technology, when injected, instruct their cells to produce viral spike proteins and then used the genetic code to stimulate the production of protective antibodies. Couldn’t.

The reason for this speed, flexibility and precision is that RNA can be efficiently manufactured through enzymatic processes. The need for a large 1000L stainless steel bioreactor for cell culture and virus propagation is gone. Because of this, RNA technology promises to revolutionize not only our pandemic response, but also cancer vaccines and gene, protein replacement and stem cell therapies.

Despite being a global player in RNA development, the UK has yet to turn its potential into a viable vaccine. Some are starting to wonder how we are relying on foreign RNA vaccine supplies.

The answer lies in part in the fact that the RNA vaccine did not arrive overnight. Massive public and private investment was required in Moderna in the US and Pfizer-BioNTech in Germany, and it took more than 10 years for the vaccine to come true. Britain slowly awakened to this RNA revolution. What can we learn to obtain the lost land?

Covid-19 provided moonlight incentives for countries like Germany and the United States to showcase their technology, and approved massive infusions of cash at the onset of the pandemic so that RNA vaccines could be first on the finish line.

We learned important lessons from our experience in developing new RNA-based vaccines at Imperial College London. The ability to move quickly and mobilize large amounts of money has proven to be a decisive factor in the vaccine competition.

Thanks to the difference in the amount of financial aid provided by the partnership with Pfizer in the United States, and a direct grant of $350 million from the German government, BioNTech tested five different candidates in the first phase of clinical development, making it the best for large-scale trials. I quickly chose the right one. The Imperial team, generously supported by academic standards by a mix of government and charitable funds, was able to develop a single candidate to put all the eggs in one basket. The inability to fully accommodate the Moonshot opportunity reflects the harsh reality of competitive financing.

The way we fund vaccine development in the United States has also accelerated RNA innovation. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has always funded companies participating in national strategically important research. This included up to $150 million in Moderna funding for Zika and other projects long before the $1.5 billion was granted access to counter Covid-19. Direct government funding has allowed Moderna to build a manufacturing machine capable of producing hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine, not only securing future supplies in the United States, but also gaining market dominance. When adopted in the UK, this “pull” financing model could create new companies or refocus on existing companies to accelerate RNA vaccine development in the UK.

The German government has also taken a strategic approach to securing national RNA vaccine capabilities by taking a 23% stake in German private RNA biotechnology company CureVac. This coincided with a direct grant of $350 million to BioNTech, which the German government has partnered with the giant US-based vaccine Pfizer.

This direct government support demonstrates the strategic value the United States and Germany have placed on these assets.

The ability to produce our own vaccines is not a matter of national health, but a matter of national security. Relying on foreign companies for rapid distribution of vaccines against potential bioterrorism threats is an obvious weakness. British Army bullets were made by the British BAE for good reason. Importing or manufacturing RNA vaccines in the UK under license would eliminate incentives for UK companies and at best provide generics. Buying today’s shoes doesn’t stimulate innovation for tomorrow’s race.

Here are five steps you can take now to get the UK to be part of this RNA revolution.

Established the RNA Vaccine and Biotherapeutic Academic Center to provide seeds of innovation for UK Biotech and startups. Funding the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) framework to provide meaningful scale-based support and infrastructure for early biotech startups. Adopt the BARDA Style Initiative to accelerate your UK RNA capacity by providing uncomplicated funding to companies working on vaccine targets of strategic national importance. It offers a matching funding partnership with government facilities such as the Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Center (VMIC) to strengthen UK vaccine production and pandemic preparedness. To address market distortions arising from existing commitments to offshore providers, we are realigning market competition by offering a UK RNA company’s boost vaccine from 500 to 100 million times per year.

Now is the time to demonstrate the UK’s future for fluctuations in the global RNA vaccine supply by investing in the development and production of 50 million doses of UK RNA vaccines.

This should have been a dialogue that began 10 years ago as part of a strategic industry strategy focused on pursuing new public-private partnerships. We can’t slow down the discussion of them now.

The RNA story has just begun and Britain shouldn’t be left as a simple footnote or worse story.

Robin Shattock is Professor of Mucosal Infections and Immunology at Imperial College London.

