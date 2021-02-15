CDC chief warns it’s too early in US to lift COVID-19 mask warrants





NEW YORK (Reuters) – The head of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday it was absolutely too early to lift mask warrants, citing the daily number of COVID-19 cases which despite recent declines, remain more than double the levels seen last summer.

Dr Rochelle Walenskys has warned that facial coverage requirements are still critical, just days after the governors of Iowa and Montana lifted long-standing mask warrants in their states.

Appearing on NBCs Meet the Press, Walensky said preventing further outbreaks of infection is key to safely reopening schools and regaining some level of social normalcy until collective immunity to COVID-19 is achieved. can be achieved through mass vaccinations.

Whether Americans can hope to walk the streets without wearing a mask by the end of the year depends largely on how we behave now, she said.

When asked if it was still too early for states to eliminate rules requiring the use of face masks in public, Walensky replied: Absolutely.

As COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations appear to be declining, the United States has a long way to go before it can safely return to normal without a mask, she said.

The cases are more than double and a half of what we’ve seen over the summer, said Walensky, who was sworn in as CDC director last month after President Joe Biden took office. It’s encouraging to see these trends go down, but they’re coming down from an extraordinarily high place.

Health experts say wearing a mask population-wide is one of the most effective ways to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 to controllable levels.

Continued adherence to social distancing and facial blankets remains particularly urgent given the risks posed by the new coronavirus variants deemed to be more transmissible, and possibly more resistant to antibodies, than the original strain.

The COVID-19 grip on the United States remained strong on Sunday, with 27.6 million confirmed cases and more than 484,600 lives lost to date due to the highly contagious respiratory virus, according to a Reuters tally.

The U.S. vaccination campaign has grown considerably from a slow start in December, with a total of 52.9 million vaccines administered so far, according to the CDC.

As the United States continues to struggle to increase vaccine supply and distribution, an unusually extended winter spell in recent days has brought about the latest setback, forcing mass vaccination centers from Texas to Virginia to suspend operations. .

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Additional reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington; Editing by Steve Gorman and Daniel Wallis

