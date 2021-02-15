UK home price hikes resume as demand increases and new sellers are suspended.





Bloomberg

Japanese watches exceeded a quarter of double-digit growth

(Bloomberg)-Japan’s economic recovery maintained better than expected last quarter, and the economy again recorded double-digit growth as exports surged, companies invest and government stimulus measures spur consumer spending. The Cabinet Office reported on Monday from three months to December. The results were better than 22 of the 24 forecasts by economists surveyed and resisted the winter surge of coronavirus. The fourth quarter expansion helped the economy survive a year of pandemic with a 4.8% contraction better than forecast. After the global financial crisis, the Nikkei 225 stock price average rose 1.2% in 2009, surpassing 30,000 units for the first time since 1990, and following a growth report, Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugar confirmed that Japan’s vaccine drive will begin on Wednesday. While the virus appears to be pushing the economy back into a contraction this quarter, strong performance at the end of 2020 suggests that recovery could return to a relatively solid foundation once Japan ends the current state of emergency covering Tokyo and other large cities in Japan. Bloomberg Economist says… The apparent resilience in consumption, exports and investments will be in a better position for the economy to rebound in the second quarter. Virus containment measures are rolled back – Yuki Masujima, economist Click here to view the full report. In particular, growth continued to increase due to improved trade with China and increased household spending, but in the fourth quarter, enterprises again increased their investment. Sumitomo Life economist Hiroaki Muto said this addition has led to faster-than-expected expansion and may be a sign that Japanese companies have a better outlook in the future, and finally, business spending appears to be increasing as a result of an export recovery. The first quarter of insurance companies will fall again, but as it has been on a recovery trend, how long the emergency will last is a key factor in the immediate outlook. The number of crash cases provides hope that restrictions may be lifted in some areas before the scheduled end date of March 7, but hospital capacity is still extended and a decision has yet to be made. Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., used a vaccine from Pfizer Inc., when the first batch arrived in Japan late last week. GDP shows that if the virus doesn’t hinder work, the economy can recover. Given the disrupted supply chain or production capacity and the low unemployment rate, such as the earthquake, many households are ready to spend Government spending, support for Japanese bank loans, and a culture of businesses and employees that traditionally prioritize job security over high wages maintain unemployment Helped. At only 2.9%, which is only a percentage of the US and parts of Europe, the deal was a wage cut that could limit the size of all consumers. After the emergency, spending recovers and households run out of demand, even when households run out. Get More Non-annual GDP grew 3% QoQ and private consumption rose 2.2% versus the consensus estimate of 2.4%. Compared to the economists’ 2% growth forecast, business investments rose 4.5%. Analysts predicted an increase of 2.4%, and net exports of goods and services contributed 1 percentage point to non-annual GDP growth. Economists expect a 0.9 percentage point increase. (Additional comments from economists, full update) For more articles like this, visit bloomberg.com. Subscribe now to keep receiving our most trusted source of business news. 2021 Bloomberg LP

