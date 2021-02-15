Why are coronavirus cases dropping in the United States? Experts cite four reasons.





Some point to the accelerated pace of coronavirus vaccine administration, some say it’s due to the natural seasonal reflux of respiratory viruses, and others blame it on social distancing measures.

And with each explanation comes two important caveats: The country is still in dire straits, continuing to record over 90,000 new cases every day, and recent progress could still be at risk, either by new virus variants to rapid spread, or through a relaxed social situation. distancing measures.

The moving daily average of new infections in the United States hit a record high of 248,200 on January 12, according to data collected and analyzed by the Washington Post. Since then, the number has fallen daily, hitting 91,000 on Sunday, its lowest level since November.

A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the idea that Americans are now seeing the effect of their good behavior, not an increase in vaccinations.

I don’t think the vaccine has much of an impact on case rates, ”Tom Frieden said in an interview Sunday on CNNs Fareed Zakaria GPS. That’s what worked well: staying away, wearing masks, not traveling, not mingling with others inside.

However, Frieden noted, country numbers are still higher than they were during the spring and summer virus waves and were far from out of the woods.

We had three flare-ups, Frieden said. “Whether or not we have a fourth push is up to us, and the stakes could not be higher.

Current CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a series of television interviews on Sunday morning that the behavior would be crucial to avert another spike in infections and that it was far too early for states to cancel the mask warrants. Walensky also noted the drop in numbers, but said cases were still more than two and a half times what we have seen over the summer.

It’s encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they’re coming down from an extraordinarily high place, she told NBC’s “Meet the Press.

Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation, publisher of a popular coronavirus model, are among those who attribute the decline in cases to vaccines and the seasonality of the virus, which scientists believe could allow it to spread faster in colder weather.

In the latest IHME briefing, released Friday, the authors write that cases have declined sharply, dropping almost 50% since early January.

Of them [factors] reduce transmission, says the briefing. 1) the continued intensification of vaccination, helped by the fraction of adults ready to accept the vaccine reaching 71 percent, and 2) the decrease in seasonality, which will help reduce the potential for transmission by August.

The model predicts 152,000 more deaths from covid-19 by June 1, but predicts that the vaccine rollout will save 114,000 lives.

Nearly 40 million people have received at least their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, or about 12% of the U.S. population. Experts said 70 to 90 percent of people need to be immunized, either through vaccination or prior infection, to end the pandemic. And some leading epidemiologists agree with Frieden, saying there aren’t enough people vaccinated to make such a difference in case rates.

A fourth, less optimistic explanation has also emerged: more new cases are simply not being detected. On Twitter, Eleanor Murray, professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health, said that an increased focus on vaccine distribution and administration could make testing more difficult.

I’m concerned it’s at least in part an artifact of resources shifted from testing to immunization, Murray said of the declines.

The Covid Tracking Project, which compiles and publishes data on coronavirus tests, has indeed observed a recent and steady decline in testing, from more than 2 million per day in mid-January to around 1.6 million a month more. late. The latest project update attributes this drop to a combination of reduced demand and reduced availability or accessibility of testing.

Demand for testing may have fallen because fewer people are sick or have been exposed to infected people, but it may also be because testing is not as encouraged, the authors write.

They note that a backlog of testing during the holidays likely produced an artificial spike in testing reported in early January, but that even adjusted, this is still unequivocally the wrong direction for a country that needs to understand the movements of the virus during. a slow vaccine. deployment and distribution of several new variants.

Where most experts agree: the mutated variants of the virus may pose the greatest threat to the country’s recovery. One spreads quickly and the other, known as B.1.351, contains a mutation that can help the virus to partially escape natural and vaccine-induced antibodies.

Fewer than 20 cases have been reported in the United States, but a seriously ill man in France points out the variants with potentially dangerous consequences. The 58-year-old man had a mild coronavirus infection in September and the B.1.351 strain re-infected him four months later.

Whatever the cause of the current slowdown in new infections, experts have urged Americans to avoid complacency.

Masks, distance, ventilation, avoid gatherings, get vaccinated when eligible. These are the tools we have to continue the long journey down the high mountain, “Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers said on Twitter.” Variants can throw a curve ball at us, but if we keep going. reduce transmission, we can go to a better place.

Jacqueline Dupree contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos