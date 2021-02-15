Texas warns of power outages as arctic air freezes central US





The Texas grid operator has warned of potential power outages while easing financial obligations on energy traders, with arctic air enveloping the central United States and causing record demand for ‘electricity.

The Texas Electric Reliability Council on Sunday asked consumers to hold on “as much as possible” until Tuesday as it faced freezing conditions that squeezed electricity supplies. The state’s utility regulator repeated the message, imploring businesses to turn off lights and equipment whenever possible.

A frigid air mass pushing south from Canada will send temperatures to 4F (minus 15.5C) in Dallas, forecasters say. Texas, America’s largest producer of oil and gas, is also the country’s largest consumer of electricity. Buildings that heat with natural gas compete for the supply of power plants that burn gas.

Wholesale electricity prices for overnight delivery jumped above $ 7,000 per megawatt hour on Sunday, multiples higher than the average price of $ 25 / MWh on the Texas grid.

Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations at Ercot, said demand for electricity is likely to surpass the record 74,820 MW set during the sweltering summer of 2019. He urged Texans to lower thermostats , close blinds and unplug appliances to save energy.

“We could be in emergency operations as early as tonight. We would expect to be in emergency operations from tomorrow to at least Tuesday morning, ”he said.

If demand exceeds supply, the grid operator could order utilities to undertake “rotary shutdowns” lasting about 15 to 30 minutes in each neighborhood, he said.

Workers cross an intersection in Oklahoma City on Sunday after snow and ice blankets parts of the United States

The cold snap will be a test of the Texas electric freewheeling model. Generators are only paid for the energy they sell and not to keep capacity in reserve for times of stress. Electricity retailers compete fiercely for customers, unlike utility monopolies that operate in some other states.

The prospect of soaring electricity bills has led some retailers to suggest that customers do business elsewhere. “If the forecasts and prices are too extreme for you right now, we understand if you want to switch providers,” said the website for Griddy Energy, an electricity retailer operating in Texas.

Griddy announced in December an investment from Macquarie, the Australian bank with a large energy trading arm, and a new management team that would focus on “solutions to tackle price volatility.”

AP Gas & Electric, another retailer, sent customers conservation tips titled “Stop the Blackout.” Reduce your consumption NOW! ”

The days of stratospheric electricity prices threatened to stretch the ability of wholesale electricity buyers to pay for their purchases, a process overseen by Ercot. Over the weekend, the grid operator adjusted the way it calculated the bona fide money required to support transactions.

“During the life of the change, this reduces warranty requirements for our market participants,” said Kenan Ogelman, vice president of business operations at Ercot, “so they can stay in the market.”



Natural gas supplies have been “limited” to some power plants, Ercot said. Analysts said cold temperatures had reduced the flow of gas from wells and gathering pipelines, helping to send spot prices to more than $ 100 per million British thermal units, down from less than $ 3.

The surge in gas prices has spread from Chicago to California, where the grid operator has told producers they could update energy offers to reflect “unusually high” fuel costs.

Texas power supplies were also limited as the wind turbines were frozen with ice, with a capacity of around 12,000 MW as of Sunday morning, Woodfin said.

Oil prices also rose, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March delivery climbing $ 1.17 to $ 60.64 a barrel, topping $ 60 for the first time in over a year.

